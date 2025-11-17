EnviroGold Global Limited: EnviroGold Global Announces Positive ANDRITZ Case Study Confirming NVRO Process Commercial Readiness and Global Scalability

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroGold Global Limited (CSE: NVRO | OTCQB: ESGLF | FSE: YGK) ("EnviroGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the publication of an independent case study by ANDRITZ, a global leader in engineering and industrial simulation, validating the performance and commercial scalability of the Company's proprietary NVRO Process.

The study, released by ANDRITZ as part of its IDEAS digital-modelling success series, of customer tailings, confirms that the NVRO Process, EnviroGold's clean-technology solution for recovering precious, base and critical metals from mine waste, achieves significant enhancements in recovery, concentrate grade, and operating efficiency. These results directly support the Company's commercialization strategy and global project pipeline.

Key Findings from the ANDRITZ Case Study

Using the IDEAS simulation platform, ANDRITZ modelled and optimized the NVRO Process flow sheet, demonstrating:

286% increase in gold and 450% increase in silver concentrate grades

82% gold recovery in pre-concentration was validated by ALS Global

96.3% oxidation efficiency, improving downstream leaching performance

67% reduction in concentrate volume for logistics and refining

35% reduction in material sent to oxidative leaching, lowering cost and energy load



The ANDRITZ report confirms the NVRO Process can be modelled with high accuracy, providing the digital foundation to rapidly replicate and scale the system across multiple global projects.

Third-Party Validation Strengthens EnviroGold's Commercialization Pathway

This is the first comprehensive third-party digital case study of the NVRO Process with ANDRITZ's findings providing: https://www.andritz.com/metris-en/success-stories/envirogold-success-story

Technical Validation

The optimization model aligns closely with EnviroGold's lab and pilot results, confirming the underlying chemistry, mass balance, and metallurgical performance of the process.

Commercial Readiness

The IDEAS model assists EnviroGold to interpret, understand and rapidly deploy the NVRO Process across a wide range of sulphidic tailings sites globally.

Scalable Engineering Platform

Digital replication through IDEAS provides the blueprint for fast, efficient engineering across future projects reducing design time, de-risking deployment and supporting a capital-light licensing model.

"The ANDRITZ case study is a major milestone for EnviroGold", said Grant Freeman, Co-CEO. "It independently validates the NVRO Process, supports our commercial decision-making, and enables rapid replication across our global pipeline. This is exactly the kind of rigorous, third-party confirmation needed to scale sustainably and profitably".

"The combination of third-party validation, engineering readiness and strong economics underpins our global scalability. This work strengthens our engagements in the U.S., Australia and European regions now prioritising critical-minerals recovery from mine waste and tailings."

Positioned for Global Scale

The ANDRITZ study aligns with EnviroGold's commercialization strategy, focused on:

Licensing the NVRO Process to major mining groups;

Deploying modular plants across the Americas, Australia, and Europe;

Supporting circular-economy metals recovery, aligned with U.S. DOE, DOI and EU CRM mandates; and

Delivering recurring royalty and net-smelter-return revenue streams.

With the NVRO Process now validated across digital, lab and pilot stages, the Company is advancing toward commercial project commitments.

About ANDRITZ

ANDRITZ is a global technology leader providing engineered solutions, equipment, automation, and digital services for the mining, metals, hydropower, pulp & paper, and industrial processing sectors. Headquartered in Graz, Austria and operating in more than 40 countries, ANDRITZ delivers advanced process-optimization systems, including its industry-leading IDEAS simulation platform, which is used worldwide to design, test, and optimize complex industrial plants before construction or deployment.

With decades of expertise in metallurgical processing, digital automation, and plant performance modelling, ANDRITZ supports mining companies in improving recovery efficiency, reducing operating costs, lowering environmental impact, and accelerating time-to-market. The company's commitment to innovation and sustainability has made it a trusted technology partner for global operators seeking safe, reliable, and ESG-aligned performance improvements.

About EnviroGold Global

EnviroGold is a clean-technology company enabling the mining industry to recover high-value metals from mine waste and tailings. The Company's proprietary NVRO Process delivers efficient, low-carbon extraction of precious, base and critical metals, supporting global critical-minerals strategies and ESG standards. Operating under a capital-light licensing model, EnviroGold is building a global portfolio of sustainable metal-recovery projects.

