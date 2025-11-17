Sharps Technology Inc: Sharps Technology Reports Strong Growth in Q3 2025 as it Advances Execution of Treasury Strategy

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharps Technology, Inc. ("STSS" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based medical device sales and distribution platform that has adopted a Solana-based treasury strategy, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, and provided updates on the execution of its capital markets and digital asset initiatives.

"The third quarter was transformative for Sharps Technology," said Paul K. Danner, Executive Chairman. "Our adoption of a Solana-based treasury strategy, combined with a successful $411 million PIPE financing, has created the strongest balance sheet in the Company's history. With more than two million SOL in our treasury, growing staking rewards, and a more efficient operating model, Sharps is now better positioned to pursue more viable business strategies and deliver long-term value for shareholders."

Key Highlights from Q3 2025:

The Company raised gross proceeds of $411 million through a PIPE funded with $267 million in cash and stablecoins and $144 million in SOL.

As of October 31, 2025, STSS holds over 2.0 million SOL in its treasury.

In the third quarter, STSS generated approximately $17.7 million of combined staking revenue and digital-asset fair-value gains. The Company's cash and stablecoin liquidity stands at approximately $25.2 million as of September 30, 2025.

STSS warrantholders exercised 315,805 Series A warrants for net proceeds of $1.9 million and 388,462 pre-funded warrants were exercised for nominal cash consideration.

The Company entered into a settlement agreement with Barry Berler, Plastomold Industries Ltd., Plasto Design entities, and Plasto Technology Group LLC providing for full mutual releases and closing all claims associated with prior litigation.

Sharps Technology completed its planned exit from legacy syringe manufacturing, significantly streamlining operations and reducing ongoing costs. With this transition, the Company is now fully focused on two strategic priorities: (1) sale and distribution of medical device products, and (2) maximizing the value of its SOL-based digital asset treasury. Together, these initiatives position the Company to drive higher margins, strengthen its financial profile, and enhance long-term shareholder value.





Going forward, Sharps enters the fourth quarter of 2025 with a significantly strengthened financial position, meaningful digital asset income streams, and a simplified operating footprint. Management remains focused on maintaining its medical device distribution business, optimizing yields across its Solana ecosystem holdings, and leveraging capital markets access to support long-term growth.

For more detailed information, please refer to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and accessible at www.sec.gov.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's execution of its Solana digital asset treasury strategy and the potential opportunities such initiatives may create. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the Company's ability to successfully execute its Solana treasury strategy; volatility in the market price of SOL and other digital assets; changes in the regulatory or legal environment; competitive pressures; and general market, economic, and business conditions. Additional risks are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Sharps Technology

Sharps Technology is a medical device sales and distribution company that has adopted a digital asset treasury strategy focused on accumulating SOL, the native digital asset of the Solana blockchain. For additional information, please visit www.sharpstechnology.com.

Contact

Sharps Technology IR

ir@sharpstechnology.com