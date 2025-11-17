Kultura Brands, Inc.: Kultura Brands Announces Official Launch Elevate Health & Wellness Gummies

KULTURA BRANDS (OTCID: LTNC) ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL LAUNCH ELEVATE HEALTH & WELLNESS GUMMIES NOW AVAILABLE FOR B2B THROUGH CENCORA MARKETPLACE AND DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AT LOCKDIN.COM; THIRST RESPONDER HYDRATION LAUNCHES MID-DECEMBER; PORTION OF ALL SALES BENEFITS THE MANNY PACQUIAO FOUNDATION

JACKSON, WY / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2025 / Kultura Brands, Inc. (formerly Labor Smart, Inc., OTCID:LTNC), a Wyoming-based consumer and lifestyle products company, today announced Elevate Health & Wellness Gummies are now live and available for B2B purchase through Cencora Marketplace.

The official launch of these products marks a major milestone in the company's expansion strategy, bringing its wellness and hydration portfolio to both business and consumer markets. Cencora Marketplace helps to connect Kultura Brands to thousands of retailers, wellness providers, and distributors nationwide. Consumers can purchase Elevate products directly at Lockdin.com.

In addition, Thirst Responder Hydration, Kultura's advanced hydrogen-infused recovery beverage, will launch direct-to-consumer in mid-December at ThirstResponder.com.

"This is a proud moment for our entire organization," said Brad Wyatt, Chief Executive Officer of Kultura Brands. "Our teams have worked tirelessly to bring this to life. With Elevate now available through one of the most respected distribution networks in the country, and Thirst Responder set to launch next month, we're proving that persistence and execution pay off."

Wyatt continued, "Beyond business, we're proud to give back. A portion of all proceeds from every sale will be donated to the Manny Pacquiao Foundation - an organization that's improving lives, building homes, and providing education around the world. We're honored to support that mission."

Launch Highlights

Elevate Health & Wellness Gummies are available for B2B purchase through Cencora Marketplace, serving national retail and wellness accounts.

Consumers can purchase Elevate products directly at Lockdin.com.

Thirst Responder Hydration launches mid-December via ThirstResponder.com.

A portion of all proceeds from Cencora and DTC sales will benefit the Manny Pacquiao Foundation, supporting global humanitarian work.

Market Opportunity

The U.S. dietary supplements market reached approximately $63.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to exceed $124 billion by 2033, driven by nearly 10% annual growth in the gummy supplement category. The Elevate Health & Wellness line positions Kultura Brands directly within this high-growth sector through clean-label, functional formulations that align with current consumer trends.

Kultura now has access to a sophisticated B2B and logistics infrastructure capable of supporting nationwide scalability.

The Manny Pacquiao Foundation Partnership

The Manny Pacquiao Foundation, founded by eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to rebuilding communities and empowering those in need. The Foundation provides housing, educational support, medical aid, and disaster relief to vulnerable populations in the Philippines and abroad.

Kultura Brands' giveback initiative ensures that every sale contributes to this global mission, combining business growth with meaningful impact.

"Being able to connect commerce and compassion is what defines who we are," said Wyatt. "Every bottle, every pouch, and every unit we sell helps fund hope for families who need it most."

About Kultura Brands (OTC:LTNC)

Kultura Brands, Inc. is a diversified consumer products and beverage company headquartered in Jackson, Wyoming. The company's portfolio includes Elevate Health & Wellness Gummies, Thirst Responder Hydration, GoFast Energy, Lock'd In Energy, and Adios Tequila Seltzer. Kultura's mission is to merge culture, wellness, and purpose - delivering products that inspire better living while contributing to global causes through partnerships like its collaboration with the Manny Pacquiao Foundation.

Forward-Looking Statements / Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including market conditions, consumer demand, competitive pressures, supply-chain factors, and regulatory developments.

Kultura Brands, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media & Investor Contact

Kultura Brands, Inc. (OTC: LTNC)

Email: info@kulturabrands.com

Location: Jackson, Wyoming

SOURCE: Kultura Brands, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/kultura-brands-otc-ltnc-announces-official-launch-elevate-health-and-wel-1100566