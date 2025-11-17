Vancouver, Kelowna, and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2025) - Investorideas.com, a go-to investing platform covering biotech and pharma stocks issues a snapshot looking at the radiotherapy cancer market, featuring Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: ATNM), a pioneer in the development of differentiated, targeted radiotherapies intended to meaningfully improve outcomes for patients with advanced cancers. Actinium is deploying its technologies, capabilities and intellectual property with approximately 250 issued and pending patents worldwide, to develop next-generation radiotherapies focused on solid tumors, hematology and conditioning for cellular therapies.

The Race for the Global Radiotherapy Cancer Market; Actinium Pharmaceuticals' (ATNM) Big Bet

The targeted radiotherapies for cancer market is experiencing significant growth, driven by advancements in technology and investment.

The cancer radiotherapy market, particularly the radioligand therapy (RLT) segment, is expanding swiftly. Novartis (NYSE: NVS), a dominant player in this arena, is targeting RLT revenue by broadening its portfolio of approved treatments and advancing its development pipeline. According to multiple sources, Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan has estimated that the market for radioligand therapy (RLT) could be valued at between $25 billion and $30 billion.

Also reported in a Briefglance.com recent article, "Novartis is bolstering its position in the rapidly expanding field of targeted cancer therapy with a new radioligand therapy (RLT) manufacturing facility in Carlsbad, California. The investment underscores the growing demand for personalized cancer treatments and positions Novartis to capitalize on a market projected for significant growth over the next decade."

Novartis's Pluvicto, approved for prostate cancer sales exceeded $1.39 billion in 2024 and expected to reach approximately $4.3 billion by 2030."

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: ATNM) reporting in its recent 10Q filing: "Recently prioritized as our lead program, ATNM-400, is a highly innovative, first-in-class, and pan-tumor Actinium-225 ("Ac-225") alpha-emitter targeted radiotherapy candidate with preclinical data in prostate cancer, non-small cell lung cancer ("NSCLC") and breast cancer.

"We believe ATNM-400 has the potential to address critical gaps across multiple treatment settings in each of these targeted indications and can therefore address large patient populations. Actimab-A is our most advanced clinical-stage product candidate, which utilizes an antibody linked to Ac-225 to target CD33, a cell surface protein that Actimab-A is designed to target, that is expressed ubiquitously in acute myeloid leukemia ("AML") and myelodysplastic syndromes ("MDS") and on myeloid derived suppressor cells ("MDSC")."

"We are evaluating Actimab-A's potential to synergize with immune checkpoint inhibitors ("ICIs") such as programmed cell death 1 ("PD-1) inhibitors in solid tumors by depleting MDSC immune cells. Iomab-ACT is our next-generation targeted conditioning agent we are developing with the intent to improve patient access to, and outcomes with, cellular therapies such as CAR-T for various blood cancer indications and gene therapies for non-malignant hematologic disorders such as sickle cell disease ("SCD")."

Commenting on the market opportunity in their 10Q, Actinium notes,"With the approval of Novartis' (NYSE: NVS) Pluvicto® for patients with mCRPC post-taxane therapy and post ARPI therapy and prior to taxane therapy, targeted-radiotherapy has become a prominent component of the metastatic prostate cancer treatment paradigm. Pluvicto® generated sales of approximately $1.4 billion in the first nine months of 2025. In June 2025, Novartis announced it expects to file an FDA submission in the second half of 2025 for Pluvicto® in metastatic hormone sensitive prostate cancer ("mHSPC") that could add approximately 42,500 additional patients to the addressable market for Pluvicto®. With approximately one-third of patients not responding to PSMA-directed radiotherapy and that virtually all patients will progress on PSMA-directed radiotherapy within 12 months, we believe this demonstrates the high unmet need for a non-PSMA prostate cancer therapy such as ATNM-400.

"In August 2025, we received a letter from Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (the "Novartis Letter") that is incorporated in this Form 10-Q as an exhibit. In that letter, Novartis strongly objected to statements that Actinium made comparing ATNM-400 and Pluvicto®. Given that ATNM-400 is in preclinical development and that we clearly indicated as such, we believe that the Novartis Letter is highly unusual. We believe the particular statements cited by Novartis were not misleading and were accurate depictions of our research findings that evaluated ATNM-400 versus 177Lu-PSMA-617, the active agent in Pluvicto® as well as 225Ac-PSMA-617, a targeted radiotherapy that is not yet approved but is being evaluated by multiple companies including Novartis. As we have reported, ATNM-400 demonstrated superior tumor control and improved overall survival in preclinical studies in prostate cancer bearing animals compared to 177Lu-PSMA-617. In addition, ATNM-400 demonstrated efficacy in prostate cancer tumors that developed resistance to 177Lu-PSMA-617. Therefore, we do not agree with any of the claims made in the Novartis Letter and do not believe Novartis has requisite legal authority or basis to challenge Actinium. Therefore, we have not responded to Novartis but reserve all rights. We believe patients with mCRPC have high unmet needs that are not addressed by current therapies including Pluvicto® and intend to continue to develop ATNM-400 with the goal of addressing these patient needs.

"With the only approved targeted radiotherapy in prostate cancer moving up in the treatment paradigm with very few differentiated products in clinical development, we believe there is a significant potential market opportunity for ATNM-400. Currently, over 30 PSMA-targeted radiotherapies are in various stages of development, of which few offer a substantial efficacy advantage compared to Pluvicto®. Re-treatment with PSMA-targeting agents has not yet been supported substantially in controlled clinical trials and could be less effective than targeting a different antigen due to potential reduction of PSMA surface expression as well as increased tumor heterogeneity following initial PSMA-targeted therapy.

"We have demonstrated that ATNM-400's differentiated target is expressed and druggable following ARPI therapy and PSMA radiotherapy. We believe ATNM-400 can therefore target a significant subset of the mCRPC patient population with aggressive disease who progressed on second generation ARPIs or have had no response to or progressed on Lu-177 labelled PSMA-targeted therapy. As ATNM-400 does not target PSMA, xerostomia or dry mouth, which can be a significant quality of life issue for patients with metastatic prostate cancer receiving PSMA-targeted radiotherapies as PSMA is expressed on salivary glands, would not be expected. Additionally, the antigen targeted by ATNM-400 is implicated in a pathway leading to ARPI-resistance in mCRPC patients and expression increases post-ARPI treatment; therefore, along with the tumor suppressing ability of Ac-225, ATNM-400 displays a compelling mechanism for synergy with ARPIs. This mechanistic synergy is supported by the complete tumor regression in 40 percent of tumor bearing animals treated with the combination of ATNM-400 and the ARPI enzalutamide. As a result, we believe ATNM-400 has the potential to address critical gaps in prostate cancer treatment as a monotherapy or in combination or sequenced with other therapeutic modalities."

SEC filing https://ir.actiniumpharma.com/all-sec-filingsdocument-3317-0001213900-25-110979

Looking at other companies in the market which are taking a different approach, in September, Lila Biologics an AI/ML-driven protein therapeutics biotech company announced a global licensing and multi-target research collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE: LLY) focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel radioligand therapies (RLTs) for imaging and treatment of solid tumors. Lila also announced the launch of its two protein therapeutic platforms, driven by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), to combat cancer and non-oncology diseases. Lila's targeted radiotherapy (TRT)/oncology platform for solid tumors and long-acting injectables (LAI) platform for non-oncology conditions are utilizing Lila's proprietary AI/ML-powered protein design engine to create the foundation for new drug discovery and breakthrough treatments for patients.

"We are on a mission to transform patient care by harnessing machine learning-powered protein design and advanced technologies to deliver life-changing therapies to patients," said Jake Kraft, CEO and co-founder of Lila Biologics. "Lila's core technology goes beyond ML-enabled design of high-affinity binders, and we've fine-tuned our engine to deliver precision targeted proteins with optimized drug-like properties that have the potential to unlock a new generation of treatments that dramatically improve patients' quality of life and extend survival time."

Earlier in the year, Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE: LLY) entered into another collaboration in the sector. AdvanCell, a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company specializing in targeted alpha therapies, announced an expansion to the scope and breadth of its strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to research and develop innovative treatments for various cancers.

Under this new agreement, the parties will leverage AdvanCell's proprietary Pb-212 production technology and radionuclide development infrastructure and Lilly's drug candidate programs and extensive expertise in drug development to facilitate the development and accelerate the clinical advancement of an expanded portfolio of targeted alpha therapies.

AdvanCell's competitive advantage in technology development and the infrastructure it has built to accelerate early-stage clinical trials in Australia enables AdvanCell to rapidly develop and progress novel Pb-212-containing radiotherapeutics from discovery into clinical trials.

"This collaboration with Lilly represents a significant milestone for AdvanCell, recognizing our company as one of the leaders in the Pb-212 targeted alpha therapy space," said Andrew Adamovich, CEO of AdvanCell. "By combining our groundbreaking isotope production capabilities, our team's expertise and infrastructure with Lilly's pharmaceutical and oncology expertise and global scale, we aim to bring transformative treatments to patients with hard-to-treat cancers. It is especially pleasing to continue and expand our existing relationship."

