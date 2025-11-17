Plus Therapeutics Inc.: Plus Therapeutics Granted 180-Day Extension to Regain Compliance with Nasdaq's Minimum Bid Price Requirement

HOUSTON, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV) ("Plus" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapeutics with advanced platform technologies for central nervous system (CNS) cancers, today announces it has received an additional 180-day extension period from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department (the "Nasdaq Staff") to regain compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the "Minimum Bid Price Requirement").

The extension notice has no immediate effect on the continued listing status of the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbol "PSTV." The Company has until May 11, 2026, to meet the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. If at any time during the additional 180-calendar-day extension, the closing bid price of the common stock is at least $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, the Nasdaq Staff will provide the Company with a written confirmation of compliance, and the matter will be closed.

There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, even if it maintains compliance with the other listing requirements.

About Plus Therapeutics

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Plus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapeutics for difficult-to-treat cancers of the central nervous system with the potential to enhance clinical outcomes. Combining image-guided local beta radiation and targeted drug delivery approaches, the Company is advancing a pipeline of product candidates with lead programs in leptomeningeal metastases (LM) and recurrent glioblastoma (GBM). The Company has built a supply chain through strategic partnerships that enable the development, manufacturing, and future potential commercialization of its products. For more information, visit https://www.plustherapeutics.com.

About CNSide Diagnostic, LLC

CNSide Diagnostics, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. that develops and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests, such as CNSide®, designed to identify tumor cells that have metastasized to the central nervous system in patients with carcinomas and melanomas. The CNSide® CSF Assay Platform enables quantitative analysis of the cerebrospinal fluid that informs and improves the management of patients with leptomeningeal metastases.

