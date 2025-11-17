Treasure Global Inc.: Treasure Global Reports First Quarter Year 2026 Financial Results

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL) ("Treasure Global" or the "Company"), a Southeast Asia-anchored technology company, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended September 30, 2025, highlighting a significant increase in liquidity and continued strategic investments in high-potential digital growth initiatives.

Key Financial Highlights

Significant Increase in Cash Position - As of September 30, 2025, Treasure Global held USD 1.25 million in cash and cash equivalents, up from USD 236,895 as of June 30, 2025, representing a more than five-fold increase quarter-over-quarter. This strengthened liquidity provides the Company with enhanced financial flexibility to accelerate execution, fund technology initiatives, and drive future growth.

Strengthened Stockholders' Equity - Total stockholders' equity rose to USD 11.97 million, up from USD 10.74 million as of June 30, 2025, reflecting a USD 1.23 million quarter-over-quarter increase. This reinforces TGL's capital structure and supports operational scalability and long-term growth strategy.

Strategic Investments for Future Growth - Treasure Global continues to direct resources toward R&D, platform development, and next-generation digital capabilities, positioning the Company to capture higher-margin revenue opportunities and enhance long-term shareholder value.

Robust Platform and User Growth - The ZCITY Super App serves over 2.7 million registered users as of June 2025, strengthening TGL's presence in Malaysia's digital economy and laying the foundation for expansion into fintech, AI, and digital asset initiatives.

Management Commentary

"Our first quarter reflects disciplined execution and significant strategic progress," said Carlson Thow, Chief Executive Officer of Treasure Global. "With a fortified cash position and continued investment in high-potential technology, TGL is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities in digital payments, AI-powered solutions, and token-based ecosystems. These initiatives, planned for launch in the first half of 2026, will further strengthen our digital platform and drive long-term shareholder value."

Operational Updates

During the quarter, Treasure Global advanced its innovation and product development pipeline through strategic investments in AI, loyalty systems, and digital platform capabilities. The Company is preparing for the launch of the OXI Wallet and the UNIRWA token, both scheduled for release in the first half of 2026. These initiatives are key components of TGL's expanding fintech and digital asset strategy and are expected to strengthen the digital ecosystem, enhance user engagement, and unlock higher-margin, technology-driven revenue streams.

Business Outlook

Looking ahead, Treasure Global is focused on bringing the OXI Wallet to market and embedding the UNIRWA token ecosystem as the core of its digital asset strategy in 1H 2026. The Company plans to progressively roll out new features, integrations, and ecosystem partnerships around OXI Wallet and UNIRWA to enhance platform functionality, deepen user engagement, and create additional revenue streams. Supported by a strengthened balance sheet and continued investment in research and development, Treasure Global is positioning its digital ecosystem to scale across Malaysia and Southeast Asia, with a clear emphasis on long-term value creation for shareholders.

About Treasure Global

Treasure Global is a Malaysia-based technology solutions provider specializing in innovative platforms that drive digital transformation in retail and services. The Company's flagship product is the ZCITY Super App, which integrates e-payment solutions with customer loyalty rewards to create a seamless online-to-offline user experience. As of June 2025, ZCITY has attracted over 2.7 million registered users, positioning Treasure Global as a key player in Malaysia's digital economy. Treasure Global continuously leverages cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence and data analytics, to enhance its platform's capabilities across e-commerce, fintech, and other verticals.

Visit treasureglobal.org for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements reflect the Company's current expectations, assumptions, and projections about future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements typically include terminology such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," or similar expressions.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company's ability to expand its e-commerce platform and F&B distribution business, customer acceptance of new products and services, changes in economic conditions affecting its operations, the outcome of partnership discussions, the impact of global health crises, supply chain disruptions, competition, and regulatory risks related to data privacy and security. Additional risks include volatility in digital asset markets, potential vulnerabilities in custodial security, and evolving global and domestic regulatory frameworks applicable to blockchain technologies. These risks, along with other factors, are discussed in more detail in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACT

Investor and media contact:

Investor Relations Team

Treasure Global

ir_us@treasureglobal.org