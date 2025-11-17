NextCure Announces Closing of $21.5 Million PIPE Financing in Advance of First Half 2026 Phase 1 POC Data Readouts

Extends cash runway into first half of 2027, beyond planned first half of 2026 proof of concept ("POC") data readouts of SIM0505 (CDH6 ADC) and LNCB74 (B7-H4 ADC)

Led by Ikarian Capital, Squadron Capital Management, Affinity Healthcare Fund, and Exome Asset Management in a private placement of common stock priced at the market

BELTSVILLE, Md., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXTC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies to treat cancer, today announced the closing of its previously announced private placement in public equity ("PIPE"). The PIPE was led by Ikarian Capital, Squadron Capital Management, Affinity Healthcare Fund, LP, and Exome Asset Management, with participation from other healthcare focused funds, for total gross proceeds of approximately $21.5 million.

NextCure sold and issued an aggregate of 708,428 shares of common stock ("Common Stock") at the market purchase price of $8.52 per share, and pre-funded warrants ("Pre-Funded Warrants") to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,815,049 shares of Common Stock at a purchase price of $8.519 per Pre-Funded Warrant (each with a nominal exercise price of $0.001 per share for exercise of the warrant) in a private placement exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act").

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

NextCure intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general working capital needs, extending the company's cash runway into the first half of 2027, which is beyond the planned first half of 2026, proof of concept data readouts of its two antibody drug conjugate (ADC) programs, SIM0505 (CDH6 ADC) and LNCB74 (B7-H4 ADC).

The securities sold in the private placement have not been registered under the Securities Act, or any state or other applicable jurisdiction's securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state or other jurisdictions' securities laws. In connection with the private placement, NextCure and the investors entered into a registration rights agreement pursuant to which NextCure will file a registration statement (the "Resale Registration Statement") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") registering the resale of the securities sold in the private placement. Any offering of the securities sold in the private placement under the Resale Registration Statement will only be made by means of a prospectus.

About NextCure, Inc.

NextCure is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is focused on advancing innovative medicines that treat cancer patients that do not respond to, or have disease progression on, current therapies, through the use of targeted therapies including antibody-drug conjugates. We focus on advancing therapies that leverage our core strengths in understanding biological pathways and biomarkers, the interactions of cells, including in the tumor microenvironment, and the role each interaction plays in a biologic response. Please visit www.nextcure.com for more information.

