Gabelli Funds: Gabelli Launches New Exchange-Traded Fund: Gabelli High Income ETF (GBHI)

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds, LLC ("Gabelli"), a global asset management firm with over 45 years of experience managing client assets, today announced the launch of the Gabelli High Income ETF ("NYSE: GBHI"). The new actively managed ETF is designed to balance the delivery of high total returns with capital preservation, including a primary focus on current income. The Fund is managed by Wayne Plewniak, Gabelli's Head of Fixed Income.

"With GBHI, we're extending our proven credit research and value-based investing approach into an ETF format," said Wayne Plewniak. "The Fund is designed for investors seeking attractive income opportunities in high-yield markets while maintaining disciplined risk management and capital preservation."

GBHI invests primarily in upper-tier high yield corporate bonds, alongside select investment-grade, hybrid, or equity-related securities in which the team identifies compelling opportunities. The strategy emphasizes a bottom-up, research-driven approach to credit selection, focusing on companies with strong balance sheets, consistent cash flow, and experienced management teams.

"The launch of this ETF marks another step in growing our ETF suite and expanding access to Gabelli's proven Fixed Income capabilities," said Charles LaRosa, Head of ETFs at Gabelli. "We're committed to bringing the firm's Fixed Income strategies to a broader audience through efficient, transparent ETF vehicles."

Under normal market conditions, the portfolio will maintain an average credit quality of BB- and an effective duration target between two and five years, while avoiding over-leveraged or distressed issuers.

Wayne Plewniak has over 35 years of industry experience and has led Gabelli's fixed income platform since 2006. He is supported by the firm's 50-plus research and trading professionals and broad industry coverage across credit and equity markets.

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

The bonds issued by non-investment grade companies have lower credit ratings (BB+ or below) and may be at higher risk of default on payments of interest or principal than investment grade bonds.

