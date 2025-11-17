Datavault AI Inc.: Datavault AI Reports 3Q-25 Highlights and Corporate Update

Q3-25 Revenue rose 148% YOY to $2.9M

DVLT Discusses New Global Business Pipeline

Raises FY 2025 Revenue Guidance to a low end of $30M, Raises 2026 Guidance to $200M

Management Hosting a Live Webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET; Information Below

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN - Datavault AI Inc. (Nasdaq: DVLT), a leader in data monetization, credentialing, and digital engagement technologies, today provided a corporate update that includes substantial commercial advances, expanding global partnerships, and a deepening pipeline of licensing contracts across real-world asset (RWA) tokenization.

Q3-2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025, rose 148% YOY to $2.9 million, and increased 67% sequentially vs. Q2-25, underscoring strong traction in the Company's high-growth verticals.

Guidance for FY 2025 has raised the lower end to $30?million, driven primarily by scaling operations in the Acoustic Science and Data Science divisions.

Raised guidance for 2026 to exceed $200?million, fueled by licensing model monetization.

Highlights of Recent Strategic Global Partnerships & Expansion

Signed an exclusive $10?million worldwide licensing agreement with Scilex Holding Company (Nasdaq:?SCLX) to monetize genomic, DNA and therapeutic data assets.

Entered into MOUs and commercial partnerships with key enterprises including Korea Aerospace University, and a Tier-1 defense OEM, Burke Products, to embed Datavault's IP in aerospace, simulation and defense segments.

Expanded global footprint with active engagements across the U.S., Europe (Zurich, London) and Asia (Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Hong?Kong) to support scalable licensing and monetization.

Real-World Asset (RWA) Tokenization Licensing Pipeline

Currently in dozens of contract negotiations worldwide with RWA owners seeking to tokenize assets such as gold, diamonds, rare-earth metals, carbon credits, sugar and cotton - representing a multi-trillion-dollar addressable market.

New business development is accelerating. Supported by a growing number of recently signed strategic relationships and licensing agreements.

Commentary

Commenting on the third quarter's rapid progress, and 2026 outlook, Datavault AI Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, Nathaniel Bradley, said, "Our solutions have captured the attention of corporations and governments worldwide that have come to realize the power, cost savings and revenue potential, of advanced data valuation and monetization.

"As we move into this critical execution phase, each signed contract represents not just revenue today, but a potential recurring licensing stream and strategic footprint in tokenizing trillions of real-world assets. We are converting momentum into measurable results, laying the foundation with industry leading strategic partners and ensuring a strong balance sheet while we expand our market potential."

Bradley added, "With our patented IP, global distribution strategy and scalable business model, Datavault is well positioned to become the central infrastructure partner in the transformation of real-world assets into monetized digital value."

About Datavault AI

Datavault AITM (Nasdaq: DVLT) is leading the way in AI driven data experiences, valuation and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI's Acoustic Science Division features WiSA®, ADIO® and Sumerian® patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound transmission technologies with IP covering audio timing, synchronization and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science Division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation and secure monetization. Datavault AI's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions serving multiple industries, including HPC software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy and more. The Information Data Exchange® (IDE) enables Digital Twins, licensing of name, image and likeness (NIL) by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata objects, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI's technology suite is completely customizable and offers AI and Machine Learning (ML) automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation and advertising monitoring. The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more about Datavault AI at www.dvlt.ai.

