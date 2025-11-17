Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2025) - SOL Strategies Inc. (CSE: HODL) (NASDAQ: STKE) ("SOL Strategies" or the "Company"), the first publicly traded company to combine a substantial Solana treasury with a revenue-generating validator operating business, today announced its selection as a staking provider for the VanEck Solana ETF through SOL Strategies' Orangefin validator.

VanEck has been a longstanding supporter of the Solana ecosystem. The arrangement advances SOL Strategies' mission to bridge traditional finance with decentralized infrastructure.

"We're excited to work with VanEck, a firm that has consistently championed the Solana ecosystem," said Michael Hubbard, Interim CEO of SOL Strategies. "This selection validates our infrastructure capabilities and highlights the institutional interest in compliant, high-performance Solana staking solutions. As we continue to scale our validator operations, arrangements like this reinforce our position as a trusted institutional gateway to the Solana ecosystem."

"VanEck has long recognized Solana's potential," said Kyle DaCruz, Director of Digital Assets Product at VanEck. "SOL Strategies' proven track record in validator operations and institutional focus made them a natural choice for our Solana ETF staking requirements."

SOL Strategies' selection builds on its track record of institutional arrangements, including its work with Tetra Trust and other leading financial institutions. The Company operates ISO 27001 and SOC 2 certified validators that currently secure over CAD$610 million in staked assets.

About SOL Strategies

SOL Strategies Inc. (CSE: HODL) (NASDAQ: STKE) is a Canadian investment company that operates at the forefront of blockchain innovation. Specializing in the Solana ecosystem, the company provides strategic investments and infrastructure solutions to enable the next generation of decentralized applications.

To learn more about SOL Strategies, please visit www.solstrategies.io. A copy of this news release and all the Company's related material documents regarding the Company may be obtained under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

