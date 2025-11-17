London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2025) - RIQZ announced today that it is expanding its focus on the African market, underscoring the company's long-term commitment to supporting organisations across the continent with scalable and transparent AI-driven decision tools.





David Smith, a spokesperson for RIQZ stated: "Many African markets are entering a period of accelerated digital growth. Our aim is to ensure that organisations have access to tools that are stable, transparent in operation, and designed to support fair outcomes. This expansion is a natural step in bringing our technology closer to the people and sectors that can benefit from it."

RIQZ's presence in Africa will focus on making its platform more accessible to local partners, strengthening technical support availability, and ensuring that its solutions can be adapted to a wide range of operational environments. The company emphasised that its approach is grounded in collaboration and flexibility, allowing organisations to adopt and tailor RIQZ's systems according to their needs.

The strengthened regional engagement is intended to support areas where improved data handling and structured decision processes can create meaningful impact - including logistics, service delivery, operational planning, and digital transformation initiatives. RIQZ noted that Africa's technology landscape is diverse, and that its strategy prioritises gradual implementation and respect for local frameworks.

About RIQZ

RIQZ.com develops decision-intelligence technology designed to help organisations bring clarity, structure and fairness to complex decision processes. The company focuses on transparent methodologies and scalable solutions applicable across a wide range of industries.

