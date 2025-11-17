Anzeige
17.11.2025
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Traders See 55% Chance Fed Holds Rates Steady

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on November 17th

  • Markets ended last week mixed, with the S&P 500 posting modest gains despite Thursday's pullback. Investors spent the week recalibrating expectations around future Fed rate cuts.
  • Fed minutes from the October meeting drop Wednesday, potentially offering clues about a December rate move. Traders now see a 45% chance of a 25bps cut, down sharply from over 95% a month ago.
  • NVIDIA reports Wednesday, while NYSE-listed companies including Home Depot and Lowe's offer insight into consumer strength. Plus, the delayed September jobs report arrives Thursday following the government's reopening.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.