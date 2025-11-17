Workbar: Rethinking How and Where Work Happens

Workbar offers a next-gen coworking solution that promotes connection and sparks innovation.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2025 / Sixteen years ago, in a Boston basement across from South Station, a group of entrepreneurs subleased an office to serve as their shared office space. "Organically," says Sarah Travers, Workbar CEO, "they split the space into different zones by noise level: one for phone calls, one for heads-down work, one for collaboration, and one social zone."

This concept became the foundation for Workbar. Soon, the company expanded into Cambridge and then ventured outside the city, bringing this unique flavor of coworking to the suburban market. Each of the spaces had their own internal neighborhoods: a cafe zone with light music, a collaborative commons area, a phone-friendly switchboard neighborhood, and a quiet study neighborhood.

Now, with 11 locations across Greater Boston, Workbar is on a mission to "redefine coworking and who it works for," says Kara Brown, Senior Marketing Manager. After all, she says, "People aren't one-size-fits-all, and their workspace shouldn't be either."

How it Works

Workbar memberships are flexible and month-to-month, with options ranging from a hybrid plan (eight days per month) to full, unlimited 24/7 access. Clients can also rent private offices and suites to have their own dedicated space. All Workbar memberships include access to the entire network. In short, "We facilitate a purpose-driven day," says Travers. "That's how we can achieve the best balance of work and life."

Though many Workbar clients are entrepreneurs, "We also have Fortune 500 companies using our spaces," says Brown. These major companies are integrating Workbar into their growth plans to rightsize their footprint and ensure their workspace matches how their team works.

To support this strategy, and to reinforce that remote work doesn't mean being confined to home, Workbar has placed nearly 75% of its locations in the suburbs, aiming to have a space within 20 minutes of where people in Greater Boston live, work, and play.

"Employers want to provide a dynamic, productive, and fun solution for workers that's close to home but not at home, where distractions pile up," says Travers. Employees want those same perks, plus a short commute. For both, Workbar is a win. "Employees get what they want, and it drives performance for the company," continues Travers.

Leading from Within

Travers knows the industry better than most since she began her career in 2000 as an on-site community manager for a billion-dollar, publicly traded shared office company; later, she became a coworking user herself when she took a remote job. After being immersed in the industry, she learned that most coworking spaces aren't communities, "they're more like shared office amenity space," she says, and working in those spaces can be isolating.

Determined to provide community spaces that facilitate member interactions while providing a welcoming, inclusive vibe, Travers joined Workbar in 2017 as head of sales. Six months later, she was promoted to CEO and has since grown the company to its current size. Travers leads Workbar from inside the network itself, working out of the coworking neighborhoods alongside members instead of from a traditional headquarters.

"You never know who is working next to you at Workbar," she says, smiling.

Looking forward, Travers views Workbar as a powerful tool to help Boston retain the young talent it fosters at its world-renowned higher-education institutes. "Because of the high cost of housing and public transportation in Boston, many of our graduates take their talents elsewhere," says Travers. "Workbar is creating ecosystems outside the city, in less expensive suburban locations, that will help keep talent here.

"We've spent the past decade designing ways to help people work better," she adds. "Now we're ready to lead Boston into its next era of growth and innovation."

