Dr. Shajira Mohammed Joins Ankle & Foot Centers of America, Serving Emory Midtown and Lithonia Offices

Dr. Mohammed brings advanced training in wound care, sports injuries, and reconstructive foot and ankle surgery to two key metro Atlanta locations.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2025 / Ankle & Foot Centers of America is pleased to welcome Dr. Shajira Mohammed, a Georgia native and skilled podiatric physician, to its growing network of providers. Dr. Mohammed will serve patients at the Emory/ Midtown and Lithonia locations, expanding access to high-quality, patient-centered foot and ankle care in both urban and suburban areas.

Dr. Mohammed earned her undergraduate degree as a Presidential Leadership Scholar from the University of Georgia and went on to complete her medical training at the William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine in North Chicago. She completed her residency at Larkin Community Hospital in South Miami, Florida, where she gained extensive experience in sports injuries, wound care, trauma, and reconstructive foot and ankle surgery. Her work with a diverse patient population equipped her with the ability to treat a wide variety of conditions using both traditional and minimally invasive techniques.

Her clinical focus includes managing everything from diabetic foot concerns and chronic wounds to acute injuries and everyday foot pain. Dr. Mohammed emphasizes long-term outcomes and patient education, helping individuals maintain mobility, independence, and quality of life. She approaches each case with compassion and clarity, recommending surgery only when it is truly the best path forward.

Outside of medicine, Dr. Mohammed enjoys exploring Atlanta with her husband, staying active, and studying art history.

For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Mohammed in Emory Midtown or Lithonia, visit ankleandfootcenters.com .

About Ankle & Foot Centers of America

With a mission to provide the highest quality foot and ankle care, Ankle & Foot Centers of America is recognized as one of the nation's top podiatry groups. Our specialists are dedicated to advancing the field through research and innovative treatment solutions. Founded in Atlanta over 30 years ago, Ankle & Foot Centers of America provides patients with top-tier service and support through best-in-class technology and processes, so that physicians can optimize patient outcomes and satisfaction.?

