Fusable: Truckers Rank Indiana's Roads the Nation's Worst, Florida's the Best, in Overdrive's 2025 Highway Report Card

Report reveals state-by-state road performance as policymakers weigh future infrastructure investment.

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2025 / According to Overdrive's newly released Truckers' 2025 Highway Report Card, Indiana tops the list for worst highway conditions in the nation, while Florida takes the crown for best roads overall. Nearly 600 professional truck drivers and owner-operators participated in this year's survey, grading state DOTs on pavement quality, maintenance, design, congestion and parking availability.

With the 2026 expiration of the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act on the horizon, the findings offer a timely glimpse into how truckers, the drivers with the most experience of the nation's infrastructure, view the state of America's roads.

Nation's worst roads

Indiana drew nearly one-third of all "worst roads" votes, with I-70 cited overwhelmingly as the state's roughest route. Louisiana, Arizona, California, and New Mexico rounded out the top five worst states for highway upkeep. Truckers cited poor maintenance, patchwork repairs, and dangerous surface conditions as recurring complaints.

Nation's best roads

On the other end of the spectrum, Florida, Texas, and Ohio earned top marks for road smoothness, design, and Department of Transportation responsiveness. Florida's interstates, particularly I-75, were praised for "outstanding pavement condition" and "well-maintained rest areas with electronic parking signage."

Parking shortages still a national pain point

When it comes to truck parking, California, New York, and New Jersey ranked worst, with many drivers describing pay-to-park restrictions and aggressive ticketing as daily challenges. Meanwhile, Texas, Ohio, and Florida were recognized for expanding rest area networks and offering more free, accessible spaces.

Full findings and download

The full 2025 Highway Report Card results, including rankings, commentary from truckers, and an easily downloadable version of the full report, are available through Overdrive. You can find it here.

For journalists seeking detailed data, full report access, or more information, please contact Overdrive Editor Todd Dills or Senior Editor Matt Cole, both of whom worked extensively on the Highway Report Card. Cole authored this feature story that offers more in-depth context from the high-ranking worst states.

About Overdrive

Overdrive, a Fusable media brand, has served America's trucking owner-operators and small fleets since 1961. Through reporting, data, and audience insights, Overdrive amplifies the voices of professional drivers and helps them navigate the business of trucking.

Learn more at OverdriveOnline.com .

SOURCE: Fusable

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/truckers-rank-indianas-roads-the-nations-worst-floridas-the-best-1100690