Bee's Knees Wellness Launches 8 Mg Beezy Snap: The Stronger, Smarter Alcohol Alternative

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2025 / Bee's Knees Wellness today announced the release of its new 8 mg Beezy Snap, a small, portable, and mess-free "bevvy booster" for people who want to unwind without alcohol - or the hangover.

Beezy Snaps Bevvy Booster 8 mg

A box of ten perfectly portioned, customizable 8mg bevvy boosters with just the right balance of THC and CBD for mild, euphoric vibes. Simply bend, break, and blend-anytime, anywhere!

As more consumers embrace sober-curious and wellness-first lifestyles, the demand for alcohol alternatives continues to grow. Beezy Snap Bevvy Boosters give drinkers a more potent, euphoric boost in an easy-to-use, on-the-go format: just bend, break, and blend into any beverage.

With a fresh new look and feel, Beezy Snaps are now styled to appeal to a broader audience, reflecting the brand's upbeat, playful energy and the vibrant lifestyle of today's mindful consumers.

Why Choose Beezy Snaps?

Beezy, Not Boozy: Enjoy all the fun without the alcohol, calories, or morning-after regrets.

Portable: These tiny but mighty snaps fit in your pocket or purse, ready to turn any drink into a light, euphoric treat. Much easier than similar, canned beverages.

Customizable: Whether you want a subtle vibe or something more energetic, Beezy Snaps let you tailor your experience with controlled dosing and micro-dosing options.

Affordable: While similar canned drinks exist, they can be bulky and expensive. Beezy Snaps are an affordable alternative to cocktails and other infused beverages.

"With this launch we're introducing something truly unique. The 8 mg Beezy Snap is compact, discreet, and effortless to mix into any beverage-yet it still delivers the fun, social experience people love." said Marilee Scruton, Founder and Chief Product Development Executive at Bee's Knees Wellness.

The Beezy Snap line has already received PR%F Awards recognition for innovation, quality, and design. This new 8 mg version builds on that success with enhanced potency and versatility for mocktail lovers and mindful drinkers alike.

Bee's Knees Wellness confirmed that more Beezy Snaps are coming soon.

For more information or to purchase your Beezy Snap Bevvy Boosters, visit www.beesknees-wellness.com or follow Bee's Knees Wellness on Instagram or Facebook .

About Bee's Knees Wellness

Bee's Knees Wellness is committed to empowering individuals with natural, holistic solutions for modern living. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and premium quality, the brand continues to inspire healthier, happier lifestyles for all.

