Terraphase Engineering Inc. and BrightFields, Inc. Announce Strategic Merger to Expand Environmental Services in Delaware and Beyond

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2025 / Terraphase Engineering, Inc., a national, full-service environmental consulting firm, announced today its strategic acquisition of BrightFields, Inc., an award-winning environmental consulting and remediation firm headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, with additional offices in Maryland and Pennsylvania.

This acquisition expands Terraphase's Mid-Atlantic presence and adds significant Delaware Hazardous Substances Cleanup Act and remediation expertise, as well as expertise in sediment remediation, water supply work, environmental demolition, and asbestos and lead management. It also supplements Terraphase's remediation services with a yellow-iron remediation division and stream and wetland restoration expertise. BrightFields will continue to operate under its existing brand and management structure within Terraphase during a transition period.

"We are honored to welcome BrightFields to Terraphase," said William Carson, President and CEO of Terraphase. "Their legacy of innovation, technical excellence and community engagement aligns perfectly with our core values and commitment to delivering transformative environmental programs. This merger opens new markets and supports long-term growth and succession for both firms."

Under the terms of the merger agreement, BrightFields' co-founders Marian Young and Mark Lannan will retain leadership roles and expand their marketing efforts while the BrightFields leadership team remains in place. This structure enables seamless integration. BrightFields' Delaware office will serve as a regional hub.

"This merger is more than a business transaction-it's a partnership built on shared values and a vision for sustainable environmental stewardship," said Marian Young, President, of BrightFields. "We look forward to collaborating with the Terraphase team to expand our impact and continue serving our clients with integrity and innovation."

Terraphase is a full-service environmental consulting firm with a 15-year history of delivering innovative solutions for complex environmental challenges. With offices across the United States, Terraphase serves clients in both the public and private sectors with expertise in site investigation, remediation, water infrastructure, site engineering, and compliance.

