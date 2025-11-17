Snaplii Inc.: Snaplii Offers Special Cashback Offers as Holiday Shopping Season Gets Underway

From November 15 through December 15, the popular smart shopping app is offering double cashback rewards for select brands and bonuses for total purchases.

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2025 / Snaplii , the smart shopping app that helps users build wealth, is launching two rewards programs that will help shoppers make more money with every purchase they make during the peak holiday shopping season.

Snaplii, launched in 2020, is a fast-growing digital wallet with more than 250,000 users and over 500 brand partners in North America. Snaplii instantly creates real value from online shopping, while providing convenience, security and transparency.

When Snaplii users purchase a digital gift card from any of those partner brands, they receive a bonus of 5 to 12 percent - like cashback but credited directly as "Snaplii Cash." New users can receive $15 instantly with Snaplii.

Now, those already generous rewards will be boosted during the holiday season. Beginning November 15 and running through December 15, Snaplii users benefit from two new promotions:

Double Cashback on Selected Popular Brands - For limited time periods, select brands will double their cashback rates for shoppers using Snaplii. Those featured brands will rotate weekly. For example, a premium coffeehouse might usually offer 3% cashback, but during the one-week promotion, that will double to 6%. The rotation of featured brands will give Snaplii users the opportunity to experience new products and services, and will bring new customers to the brands.



Spend-and-Get Cashback - This promotion will give Snaplii users real-time incentives on total spending and at the highest levels. Current promotional levels are: Spend $400 ? get $5 cashback Spend $600 ? get $8 cashback Spend $800 ? get $12 cashback Spend $1200 ? get $20 cashback Spend $2000 ? get $45 cashback



"We believe in the importance of simplifying payments while offering transparent value in every transaction. This creates an effortless and rewarding shopping experience for our customers," said Spencer Xu, CEO and founder of Snaplii. "Through this new campaign, we're providing our customers with even more value during the busiest shopping season of the year, making every Snaplii purchase smarter, easier, and more rewarding."

Snaplii is positioned to be an essential tool for online shoppers and a major player in the 2025 holiday shopping season, as shoppers have taken notice of Snaplii's convenience and wealth-building ability. Its quarter-milllion users have saved more than $2 million on purchases of food and drink, luxury goods, entertainment, beauty, sporting goods, housewares, and more.

To learn more, visit www.snaplii.com . Download the app via Apple App Store or Google Play .

About Snaplii

Snaplii was founded on a simple belief: wealth should be transparent, accessible, and within everyone's reach. To bring this vision to life, Snaplii created its Digital Wallet-designed to make effortless earnings part of everyday life. With cashback rewards, balance interest, and flexible multi-currency use, Snaplii provides a secure and transparent platform for steady financial growth. For more information, visit www.snaplii.com .

