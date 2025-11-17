Hot Springs, Arkansas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2025) - The Empress Lioness Podcast has officially launched across major streaming platforms, offering conversations that guide women to lead from their inner source of clarity, purpose, and personal truth.

The Empress Lioness Podcast is currently available on Spotify, YouTube, and Apple Podcasts.

Hosted by Karen R. F. Mitchell, certified life coach and founder of a women's leadership nonprofit, The Empress Lioness invites guests to share lived experiences of growth, transition, and self-leadership. The podcast empowers women to reconnect with their internal guidance rather than external expectations - to trust their value, move like abundance is infinite, and build systems that circulate wealth, not hoard it.

"We explore what it means to lead from your center," Mitchell said. "This is about choosing purpose over pressure, presence over performance, and remembering that our power was never outside of us - it's been within us all along."

Podcast Focus

The podcast's subtitle, "Where Spirit Roars and the Soul Remembers," captures its central intention: to help women strengthen self-awareness and align action with values. Each episode opens space for honest, grounded dialogue - prioritizing reflection over prescription.

Listeners can expect:

Candid conversations on authentic leadership and emotional alignment

Intimate interviews with women navigating transformation

Reflections on self-trust, balance, and purpose-driven living

The tone remains accessible and real, honoring leadership as a lived experience rather than a title to perform.

Why This Message Matters Now

As more women rise into leadership - in business, community, and creative industries - there is a collective shift away from scarcity and self-sacrifice toward wholeness and sovereignty. The Empress Lioness Podcast speaks to that evolution, reminding women that wealth, wisdom, and worth all begin from within.

Availability

The Empress Lioness Podcast is available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Watch on YouTube: www.youtube.com/@KarenR.FMitchell

Community & Support: doetribe.org

Speaking Inquiries: karenrfmitchell@hotmail.com

About Karen R. F. Mitchell

Karen R. F. Mitchell is a certified life coach and founder of a nonprofit dedicated to women's leadership and empowerment. Her work centers on helping women lead themselves first - with authenticity, resilience, and faith - so they can create meaningful impact in their lives and communities.

