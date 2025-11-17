Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2025) - QcX Gold Corp. (TSXV: QCX) (OTC Pink: QCXGF) (FSE: 21MA) ("QcX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will undertake a large-scale, high-resolution airborne magnetic survey across its Batchawana Project in Ontario (the "Property"). The survey will cover the full extent of the Property, with work scheduled to begin in November.

The Property directly adjoins Sterling Metals Corp.'s Soo Copper Project, where Sterling recently reported a major copper discovery featuring intervals including 262.5 m of 1.05% CuEq, 68.3 m of 3.25% CuEq, and 9.3 m of 19.8% CuEq from near-surface drilling (Sterling press release, September 29, 2025). QcX shares over 6.6 km of common boundary with the discovery area, placing the Company in the centre of one of Canada's newest and most promising emerging copper districts.

High-Resolution Magnetic Survey

The survey will be flown on 75-metre line spacing, providing detailed magnetic data to help define structural features, stratigraphy, and potential mineralized centres. New geophysical information will be integrated with historical datasets to generate high-priority targets for 2026 ground-based exploration programs.

Strategic and Geological Highlights

Prime Geological Setting

The Property is located within the Precambrian Batchawana Greenstone Belt on the eastern margin of the Mid-Continent Rift (MCR), a well-established host for large porphyry-style copper systems.

On Trend with Historic Production

The land package lies along strike of the past-producing Tribag Mine, historically mined for copper, molybdenum, silver, and gold.

Strong Geological Continuity With Sterling's Discovery

The Property displays stratigraphy and structural orientation consistent with Sterling's mineralized corridor. Historic soil anomalies and untested geophysical conductors have never been systematically followed up using modern exploration techniques.

Upcoming Catalysts

Following interpretation of the magnetic survey results, QcX plans to launch a property-wide prospecting and ground-truthing program in 2026, aimed at delineating copper-molybdenum-silver-gold porphyry targets.





Figure 1: Displaying the QcX Gold Corp's Batchawana Project adjacent to the Sterling Metal's Soo Copper project



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1791/274782_8605fe1e246c99fb_001full.jpg

Qualified Person

Kelly Malcolm, P.Geo. (PGO - 2864), a director of QcX and a non-independent Qualified Person ("QP") as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release. The QP has not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the Property, particularly with regards to historical sampling and regional government-mapped geology. However, the QP assumes that sampling and analytical results were completed to industry standard practices. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Property but may not be representative of expected results.

About QcX Gold

QcX Gold is exploring for gold and VMS style mineralization on its highly prospective and well-located properties in Québec, Canada. The Golden Giant Project is located in the James Bay region, only 2.9 km from Azimut Exploration Inc.'s Patwon discovery on their Elmer gold project. The Fernet Project is located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt and is contiguous with Wallbridge Mining Company Limited's Fenelon/Martinière property. Both properties are in close proximity to major discoveries which bodes well for exploration.

