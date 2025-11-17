Bab'in, the renowned French pet food brand celebrated as "The French Cuisine for Dogs", is making its long-awaited U.S. debut with a gourmet experience unlike any other: a food truck for dogs in the heart of Central Park. This activation marks the brand's 50th anniversaryin France and its first official appearance across the Atlantic, introducing American pet lovers to the unique blend of culinary artistry and veterinary expertise that has made Bab'in a trusted name in Europe for decades.

To celebrate its 50th anniversary and introduce American audiences to its signature savoir-faire, Bab'in will host a one-day experiential food truck activation in Central Park on November 22, 2025. The Bab'in Food Truck will serve as a culinary showcase for dogs, featuring gourmet sample bites inspired by Bab'in's Signature line.

Visitors will be able to learn about the brand's heritage, meet brand ambassadors, and take home sample packs. The event invites New York's pet parents to experience firsthand what Bab'in calls "The French Cuisine for Dogs": joyful, balanced, and crafted with care.

"At Bab'in, we believe dogs deserve food made with the same care and creativity as ours," said Dr. Luc Biénès, Veterinary Nutritionist and Recipe Creator for Bab'in. "Celebrating 50 years of French culinary excellence, we're thrilled to bring our heritage and expertise to New York's dogs. The Central Park food truck is a joyful way for pet parents to experience what The French Cuisine for Dogs truly means: balanced, natural, and delicious."

Founded in 1975 in Saint-Amans-Valtoret, Bab'in has spent half a century perfecting the art of pet cuisine. Drawing inspiration from France's culinary traditions, every Bab'in recipe is prepared with the same respect for craftsmanship and ingredients found in the nation's finest kitchens. The brand's production is rooted in its local terroir, using premium ingredients like duck, chicken, rice, and lentils, all sourced regionally through short supply chains that ensure freshness, transparency, and traceability.

Bab'in's recipes are the creation of Dr. Luc Biénès, a Veterinary Nutritionist and Animal Health Specialist who has dedicated his career to balancing nutrition and flavor for pets. Each formula is designed to meet dogs' physiological needs while making every bite irresistibly appetizing. With natural ingredients, no artificial colors or flavor enhancers, Bab'in reflects the joy and pleasure of true French cuisine, even for our four-legged friends.

The U.S. launch also underscores Bab'in's vision of global expansion with a local heart. The Central Park debut is just the beginning, with plans to expand North American presence in 2026.

Event Details:

Central Park, New York City

Saturday, November 22, 2025

10:00 AM 4:00 PM

About Bab'in

Founded in 1975 in Saint-Amans-Valtoret, in the South of France, Bab'in is part of the Nasta Petfood Group, dedicated to enhancing the well-being of dogs through natural, locally crafted recipes. Created under the expertise of Veterinary Nutritionist Dr. Luc Biénès, Bab'in's formulas combine science, flavor, and balance using premium ingredients sourced from the South of France. As the only dry dog food brand certified "Origine France Garantie," Bab'in blends French culinary tradition, veterinary excellence, and sustainability. Now celebrating its 50th anniversary in France, Bab'in proudly makes its U.S. debut with the Central Park Food Truck experience, bringing the art of French pet cuisine to New York's most beloved dogs.

Contacts:

For Media Inquiries:

Avenue Z Public Relations

alyssa.reynolds@avenuez.com