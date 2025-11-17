Avolon, a leading global aviation finance company, announces an order at the Dubai Airshow for 100 new LEAP-1A engines from CFM International to power 50 Airbus A320neo family aircraft in its order book.

The advanced technologies in LEAP-1A engines, like composite fan blades and ceramic matrix composites, deliver an engine that is 15% more fuel efficient, with 15% lower carbon emissions than prior-generation CFM56 engines.

Avolon has been a CFM customer since 2010 and currently manages a fleet of 99 A320neo family aircraft powered by LEAP-1A engines, with firm orders for an additional 163 LEAP-1A powered aircraft.

Avolon had 149 A320neo family aircraft and an orderbook of 347 A320neo family aircraft at 30 September 2025.

Andy Cronin, CEO Avolon, commented: "Our sustained partnership with CFM International underpins Avolon's strategy to reduce emissions and support the demand we see from our airline customers' growth and replacement needs through 2030 and beyond."

Gaël Méheust, President and CEO, CFM International, commented: "We are honored by Avolon's continued confidence in our LEAP engine technology. This order reflects the strength of our long-standing partnership and our commitment to delivering world-class products that meet the needs of our airline customers for efficiency, reliability and sustainability in their operations."

Avolon is a leading global aviation finance company connecting capital with customers to drive the transformation of aviation and the economic and social benefits of global travel. We pride ourselves on our deep customer relationships, our collaborative team approach, and our fast execution. We invest with a long-term perspective, diversifying risk and managing capital efficiently to maintain our strong balance sheet. Working with 141 airlines in 62 countries, Avolon has an owned, managed, and committed fleet of 1,159 aircraft, as of 30 September 2025. www.avolon.aero

A 50/50 joint venture between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines, CFM International has redefined international cooperation and helped change the course of commercial aviation since its founding in 1974. Today, CFM is the world's leading supplier of commercial aircraft engines with a product line that sets the industry standard for efficiency, reliability, durability, and optimized cost of ownership. CFM International produces the LEAP family of engines and supports LEAP and CFM56 fleets for operators worldwide. www.cfmaeroengines.com

