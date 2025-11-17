New Partners Span Corporate, Litigation, Regulatory, IP, Data and Privacy, Energy, and Real Estate Practices Across U.S. and London Offices

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich Rosati, the premier provider of legal services to technology, life sciences, and growth enterprises worldwide, today announced the election of 12 new partners from within the firm's attorney ranks. The promotions will take effect on February 1, 2026.

"Recognizing our new partners is one of the highlights of the year," said Doug Clark, managing partner at Wilson Sonsini. "These promotions celebrate not only their exceptional talent and dedication, but also the meaningful impact they have on our clients, colleagues, and the broader legal community. We are inspired by their leadership, acumen, and teamwork, and we look forward to the many ways they will continue to shape the firm's future while mentoring the next generation of lawyers."

The 2026 partners-elect are:

Hin Au, Patents and Innovations. Based in Palo Alto, Au advises clients on intellectual property strategy and patent asset creation across life sciences and deep tech, including AI tools for drug discovery, digital health, advanced manufacturing, MedTech, medical devices, robotics, autonomous vehicles, clean tech, and emerging technologies. He helps clients protect innovations, combining technical proficiency with legal experience to solve complex IP matters. Au holds a J.D. from Santa Clara University School of Law and an M.S. in mechanical engineering from MIT.

Daniel Chen, Regulatory. Based in Palo Alto, Chen advises clients on privacy, data, and AI matters in connection with mergers and acquisitions, public offerings, venture financings, commercial agreements, and other strategic transactions. He also regularly helps clients navigate regulatory and compliance challenges in the commercialization of AI- and data-driven products and services. Chen earned his J.D. from Northwestern Pritzker School of Law.

Avi Emanuel, Corporate. Emanuel advises emerging growth companies on corporate and securities matters, guiding clients through venture financings, governance matters, and strategic exits. He works closely with founders, executives, and boards of directors as a trusted advisor, blending legal insight with practical business judgment. Emanuel earned his J.D., cum laude, from the University of Michigan Law School.

Jahna Hartwig, Regulatory. Hartwig has over 20 years of experience advising clients on international trade compliance, export controls, sanctions, customs regulations, and related investigations. She has developed compliance programs for aerospace, technology, and defense companies and counsels on diligence matters related to venture financings, mergers and acquisitions, licensing, and other commercial transactions. Hartwig earned her J.D. and M.A. in international affairs from The George Washington University.

Sarahanne Jackson, Corporate. Based in London, Jackson advises technology and life sciences companies on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, fundraisings, and restructurings. She has extensive experience in transformational domestic and cross-border deals, providing strategic guidance and deep legal insight to navigate complex transactions involving multiple stakeholders. Jackson earned her B.C.L. from University College Dublin, an LL.M. in law and finance from the Institute for Law and Finance at Goethe University Frankfurt, and a Master 1 in law from Paris-Panthéon-Assas University.

John Karin, Litigation. Based in New York, Karin litigates high-stakes cases, including disputes relating to securities, fiduciary duty, mergers and acquisitions, and complex commercial issues. He also advises companies and boards on litigation matters arising from governance and strategic transactions, representing clients across sectors, including technology, pharmaceuticals, financial services, telecommunications, and energy. Karin earned his J.D., with high honors, from the University of Chicago Law School.

Esther Lukman, Corporate. Based in London, Lukman advises private and public companies on complex corporate transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, private equity, joint ventures, and corporate governance. She has significant experience guiding clients through domestic and cross-border deals across multiple industries. Lukman earned her J.D. from Columbia Law School.

Samantha Machock, Litigation. Based in San Diego, Machock represents technology and healthcare companies in complex consumer class and mass actions, including consumer protection, data privacy, online products liability, and speech-related matters. She also has appellate and policy-litigation experience, with a focus on First Amendment issues. Machock earned her J.D., Order of the Coif, from UCLA School of Law.

Sam Obenhaus, Corporate. Based in New York, Obenhaus advises technology and emerging growth companies on corporate and securities matters from formation through exit. He combines deep legal experience with a pragmatic, business-focused approach, helping clients navigate challenges and opportunities at every stage. Obenhaus earned his J.D., cum laude, from Georgetown University Law Center.

Paul Sampson, Litigation. Based in Salt Lake City, Sampson handles high-stakes trial and appellate litigation for clients in the technology, pharmaceutical, healthcare, consumer products, energy, and financial services industries. His work spans class actions, shareholder derivative suits, defamation disputes, trade secret and fiduciary duty claims, and government investigations. He has briefed numerous cases before the U.S. Supreme Court, multiple federal circuit courts, and several state supreme courts. Sampson earned his J.D., magna cum laude, from the J. Reuben Clark Law School at Brigham Young University.

Jason Slagle, Energy and Climate Solutions.Based in San Francisco, Slagle advises clients in the renewable energy sector, including solar, wind, energy storage, green hydrogen, and distributed energy resources. He represents companies, investors, and project developers in project finance, structured finance, joint ventures, and acquisitions, and provides counsel on corporate matters and project development. Slagle earned his J.D. from UC Berkeley School of Law.

Sean Wilkinson, Corporate. Based in Palo Alto, Wilkinson advises on all aspects of commercial real estate, including acquisition, development, disposition, financing, and leasing. He also supports corporate clients with real estate matters in mergers and acquisitions, and has a particular focus on tenant-side commercial leasing transactions. Wilkinson earned his J.D., with honors, from USC Gould School of Law.

