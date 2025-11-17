The AlBaraka Forum: London to Host Major Summit on "New Horizons" for Islamic Economy in the UK

- How Islamic economies can bridge growth gaps in Western markets
LONDON, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4th AlBaraka Summit will convene in London on November 18-19, 2025, under the theme "New Horizons: Islamic Economy in Global Markets, Beyond Majority-Muslim Societies."
This high-profile gathering will unite central bankers, CEOs, policymakers, and innovators from around the world to explore how Islamic finance and values-based economics can expand across global markets.
The two-day summit at JW Marriott Grosvenor Hotel - organised by the AlBaraka Forum for Islamic Economy - comes at a critical moment for ethical, inclusive economic transformation, spotlighting Islamic finance's growing role beyond the Muslim-majority world.
Areas of focus of the summit include values-based finance, sustainable investing, and practical strategies and international examples of the integration of Islamic finance in non-Muslim economies. The summit will explore the impact and challenges of regulatory frameworks, opportunities around Shariah-compliant investment, and the growing relationship between Islamic finance and ESG goals.
Keynote addresses will be delivered by figures such as:
- Lord Dominic Johnson, a member of the UK House of Lords and former Investment Minister
- Vincent Keaveny CBE, former Lord Mayor of the City of London and senior advisor, DLA Piper
- H.E. Yousef Hassan Khalawi, Secretary General of AlBaraka Forum
His Excellency Mr. Yousef Khalawi, Secretary General of AlBaraka Forum for Islamic Economy, commented: "Many non-Muslim countries have already begun incorporating Islamic economic principles into their financial systems, recognising their value in investment, finance, and long-term commercial partnerships. As global markets face increasing pressure for diversification, equity, and enduring value creation, the Islamic economy should be viewed as a key pillar in shaping a more balanced and purpose-driven financial future."
With participants from over 30 countries expected, the London summit offers insights into how the Islamic finance sector, which surpasses $3 trillion in assets globally, can create new partnerships in mainstream markets.
About AlBaraka Forum
AlBaraka Forum for Islamic Economy is an independent, non-profit, global think tank, specialising in Islamic economy in its holistic sense. The Forum emerged as an extension of the deep-rooted heritage of its founder Sheikh Saleh Abdullah Kamel, a heritage that covered various areas of research and development in Islamic economy.
