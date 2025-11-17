The AlBaraka Forum: London to Host Major Summit on "New Horizons" for Islamic Economy in the UK

How Islamic economies can bridge growth gaps in Western markets

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4th AlBaraka Summit will convene in London on November 18-19, 2025, under the theme "New Horizons: Islamic Economy in Global Markets, Beyond Majority-Muslim Societies."

This high-profile gathering will unite central bankers, CEOs, policymakers, and innovators from around the world to explore how Islamic finance and values-based economics can expand across global markets.

The two-day summit at JW Marriott Grosvenor Hotel - organised by the AlBaraka Forum for Islamic Economy - comes at a critical moment for ethical, inclusive economic transformation, spotlighting Islamic finance's growing role beyond the Muslim-majority world.

Areas of focus of the summit include values-based finance, sustainable investing, and practical strategies and international examples of the integration of Islamic finance in non-Muslim economies. The summit will explore the impact and challenges of regulatory frameworks, opportunities around Shariah-compliant investment, and the growing relationship between Islamic finance and ESG goals.

Keynote addresses will be delivered by figures such as:

Lord Dominic Johnson , a member of the UK House of Lords and former Investment Minister

, a member of the UK House of Lords and former Investment Minister Vincent Keaveny CBE , former Lord Mayor of the City of London and senior advisor, DLA Piper

, former Lord Mayor of the City of London and senior advisor, DLA Piper H.E. Yousef Hassan Khalawi, Secretary General of AlBaraka Forum

His Excellency Mr. Yousef Khalawi, Secretary General of AlBaraka Forum for Islamic Economy, commented: "Many non-Muslim countries have already begun incorporating Islamic economic principles into their financial systems, recognising their value in investment, finance, and long-term commercial partnerships. As global markets face increasing pressure for diversification, equity, and enduring value creation, the Islamic economy should be viewed as a key pillar in shaping a more balanced and purpose-driven financial future."

With participants from over 30 countries expected, the London summit offers insights into how the Islamic finance sector, which surpasses $3 trillion in assets globally, can create new partnerships in mainstream markets.

About AlBaraka Forum

AlBaraka Forum for Islamic Economy is an independent, non-profit, global think tank, specialising in Islamic economy in its holistic sense. The Forum emerged as an extension of the deep-rooted heritage of its founder Sheikh Saleh Abdullah Kamel, a heritage that covered various areas of research and development in Islamic economy.

