Mokopane, South Africa--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2025) - Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) Founder and Executive Co-Chairman Robert Friedland, President and Chief Executive Officer Marna Cloete, and Executive Chairperson of Ivanplats Dr. Patricia Makhesha today extend their warmest birthday wishes to President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, ahead of the opening ceremony of the Platreef Mine in Limpopo Province, on Tuesday November 18, 2025. The opening ceremony of the Platreef platinum-palladium-nickel-rhodium-gold-copper mine is scheduled to take place ahead of the Qatar Africa Business Forum and the G20 Summit, later this week in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Ivanhoe Founder and Executive Co-Chairman Robert Friedland commented:

"On behalf of all at Ivanhoe Mines, we extend our heartfelt birthday wishes to President Ramaphosa. We are deeply honoured that His Excellency will be formally inaugurating the Platreef Mine, the world's largest undeveloped precious metals mine, during the same week that South Africa is hosting leaders from the world's major economies for the Qatar Africa Business Forum and the G20 Summit. We join citizens across the nation in celebrating this special occasion.

"South Africa is a significant G20 success story, and the opening of the Platreef Mine is a landmark occasion for South Africa. The Platreef Mine will be a major contributor to South Africa's ongoing industrial advancement, unlocking the rich economic and social potential of this incredible country for generations to come.

"Tomorrow's opening ceremony at Platreef marks the culmination of 37 years of incredibly hard work by thousands of women and men, setting a new standard for the way that precious and strategic metals are produced in South Africa. Ivanhoe Mines will continue its commitment to work in partnership with the people of South Africa, as we expand the mine into one of the world's largest primary producers of platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold, as well as a major nickel and copper producer."

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal projects in Southern Africa; the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex in the DRC, the ultra-high-grade Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the DRC; and the tier-one Platreef platinum-palladium-nickel-rhodium-gold-copper Mine in South Africa, which is set to start production in Q4 2025.

Ivanhoe Mines is exploring for copper in its highly prospective, 54-100% owned exploration licences in the Western Forelands, covering an area over six times larger than the adjacent Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex, including the high- grade discoveries in the Makoko District. Ivanhoe is also exploring for new sedimentary copper discoveries in new horizons including Angola, Kazakhstan, and Zambia.



Follow Robert Friedland (@robert_ivanhoe) and Ivanhoe Mines (@IvanhoeMines_) on X.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/274788

SOURCE: Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.