Jakson Group says construction has begun on the first phase of a 6 GW ingot-to-module complex in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.From pv magazine India Jakson Group has started work on the first phase of its 6 GW integrated solar ingot-to-module manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh, India. The foundation stone for the facility was recently laid by Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav at the 113.5-acre project site in Maksi, Ujjain District. The facility, to be built with an investment of more than INR 80 billion ($903 million), is described as the largest solar manufacturing initiative in Madhya ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...