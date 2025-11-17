Subaru of America: The Subaru Barkley Family Is Back on the Road in New "Dog Tested. Dog Approved" TV Ads

Automaker's beloved canine family returns in commercials featuring new vehicles, everyday adventures, and playful brand crossovers

CAMDEN, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2025 / Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today unveiled the latest installment of its long-running "Dog Tested. Dog Approved." campaign, bringing back the automaker's beloved Barkley family of dogs. The new ads follow the Barkleys behind the wheel of Subaru's latest vehicles as they navigate everyday adventures that reflect the lives - and humor - of Subaru owners everywhere.

Created in collaboration with agency partner Carmichael Lynch, the campaign builds on Subaru's legacy of heartwarming, pet-focused storytelling. The campaign features seven new ads, including "The Chase," which premiered exclusively on Peacock during Sunday's primetime football game on November 16. In the spot, the Barkleys embark on an adorable car chase with the iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.

The full lineup includes 30- and 15-second spots that will run across both linear and digital platforms.

"THE CHASE" - When they see the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile on the road, the Barkleys chase their dreams in the new 2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid with a next-generation powertrain.

"ROUNDABOUT" - The Barkley family has all the range needed as they find themselves circling a roundabout in their Subaru Forester Hybrid.

"NEW LOOK" - Dogs in the neighborhood are stunned to see the Barkleys behind the wheel of an all-new, completely redesigned 2026 Subaru Outback.

"HANDWASH" - The Barkleys wash mud off their rugged all-new, completely redesigned 2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness, but a mischievous pigeon has other plans.

"TRACKING" - The Barkleys use their go-anywhere Subaru Trailseeker EV to quietly sneak up on a squirrel during a family outing.

"NEW CAR SMELL" - Papa Barkley brings home a capable and fun-to-drive all-new Subaru Uncharted EV, and the family can't help but take in that irresistible new car smell.

"SQUEAK" - During an otherwise peaceful drive in their redesigned 2026 Subaru Solterra EV, baby Barkley breaks the silence from the backseat.

The spots are available to view on the Subaru of America YouTube channel's "Dog Tested. Dog Approved." playlist.

Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Subaru of America, Inc.: "Subaru owners have always had a deep love for their pets, especially dogs, and that connection continues to inspire our work. The Barkleys perfectly capture the joy, adventure, and fun-loving nature that defines Subaru owners in these latest ads, showing how Subaru is part of life's everyday moments for people and pets alike."

To round out the campaign and extend its celebration of pets, Subaru of America will return as the exclusive automotive sponsor of Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet for the sixteenth consecutive year. Puppy Bowl, the original and longest-running call-to-adoption television event, returns for 2026.

For more information, visit: www.subaru.com/pets and follow SubaruLovesPets on social media.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $340 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 115,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

