Datavault AI Signs Multi-Million Dollar RWA Services Agreement With Triton Geothermal to Provide Significant Revenue Opportunities

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2025 / Datavault AI Inc. (Nasdaq:DVLT), a provider of advanced data management and valuation technologies, announced today that it has executed a multi-year services agreement with Triton Geothermal LLC, a full-cycle geothermal development company preparing a large-scale asset program built on a reservoir validated through U.S. Department of Energy research.

Under the agreement, Datavault AI will act as Triton's exclusive technology partner across Real World Asset (RWA) digitization, valuation, and structured monetization services for Triton's current and future geothermal assets. The agreement provides Datavault AI with up to $8 million in upfront and milestone-based fees tied to Triton's planned $125 million RWA offering, along with 5% participation in Triton's transaction fees going forward.

According to Triton's Chief Executive Officer, Pietro Castelli, "The use of Datavault AI's platform is expected to enhance the transparency, compliance, and operational control of tokenized renewable energy assets."

Datavault AI's Chief Marketing Officer and Lead Principal Investigator for a Strategic Partnership Project with the U.S. Department of Energy's Brookhaven National Laboratory, Sonia Choi, stated, "This is an exciting moment for us. It not only reflects the growing maturity of our work in RWA tokenization but also shows how real-world digital assets can meaningfully support renewable energy initiatives. We're energized to kick things off and move this next phase forward together."

Datavault AI's Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, Nathaniel Bradley, said, "Geothermal is one of the very few natural renewable energy sources, and it is uniquely positioned to become a key solution in the progression of advanced energy systems and AI driven infrastructure. This opportunity represents the viability of integrating structured RWAs with renewable energy development programs to accelerate energy production in the United States."

Datavault AI expects the agreement to support its revenue growth trajectory through 2025 and 2026, and to further establish the company's presence in energy and infrastructure markets.

About Datavault AI

Datavault AI (Nasdaq:DVLT) is leading the way in AI driven data experiences, valuation and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI's Acoustic Science Division features WiSA®, ADIO® and Sumerian® patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound transmission technologies with IP covering audio timing, synchronization and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science Division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation and secure monetization. Datavault AI's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions serving multiple industries, including HPC software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy and more. The Information Data Exchange® (IDE) enables Digital Twins, licensing of name, image and likeness (NIL) by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata objects, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI's technology suite is completely customizable and offers AI and Machine Learning (ML) automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation and advertising monitoring. The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more about Datavault AI at www.dvlt.ai.

