PROCOMER: Costa Rica: the world's #1 pineapple exporter and a producer of wellbeing

The freshness of Costa Rican pineapple arrives in Europe with tastings in supermarkets across Spain, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Costa Rican pineapple is more than a tropical fruit-it is a natural ambassador of wellbeing. Grown sustainably and in harmony with the environment, this fruit has made Costa Rica the world's leading pineapple exporter and a symbol of the country's commitment to quality, innovation, and responsible production.

Between January and September 2025, pineapple exports reached $992 million, with more than 1.5 million tons shipped worldwide. The fruit accounts for 35% of Costa Rica's agricultural exports and reaches 44 international markets, with the United States (54%), Belgium (12%), and Spain (8%) among the top destinations. Its strong presence in Europe reflects a growing preference for products that combine flavor, traceability, and wellbeing.

"Costa Rican pineapple today stands as a global benchmark for excellence. Its taste, quality, and innovation have positioned it as a favorite in the world's leading markets. In an increasingly competitive environment, at the Trade & Investment Promotion Agency of Costa Rica (PROCOMER) we work to sustain and expand this leadership, opening new opportunities for our exporters and sharing with the world a product that embodies the best of Costa Rica: health, sustainability, and trust," said Laura López, CEO of PROCOMER.

Costa Rican pineapples are cultivated mainly in the northern, southern, and Caribbean regions of the country, where tropical climates and fertile soils create ideal growing conditions. The industry generates over 81,000 direct and indirect jobs, stimulating rural economies and strengthening the livelihoods of agricultural communities united by a shared principle: producing with care and quality.

Costa Rica's leadership in this category is built on a strict commitment to environmental responsibility and production excellence. The fruit is grown under certifications such as GlobalG.A.P. and Rainforest Alliance, which guarantee sustainable agricultural practices, ecosystem protection, and community wellbeing. Post-harvest processes ensure that every pineapple reaches consumers in optimal condition-fresh, safe, and naturally flavorful.

As part of the international campaign "The Natural Choice", the essential COSTA RICA country brand is promoting the nation's authentic flavors to European audiences. In partnership with Amazon Ads Brand Innovation Lab, Costa Rican pineapple takes center stage as a symbol of wellbeing and quality, showcased through a dedicated Brand Store offering recipes and wellness inspiration that highlight its versatility in modern cuisine.

This initiative is further complemented by a series of in-store tasting events across Europe, allowing consumers to experience the flavor and freshness of Costa Rican pineapple firsthand:

Spain: Tastings will be held at Bonpreu supermarkets from November 14-29 across 21 locations .

Tastings will be held at supermarkets from across . Germany: Promotional activities and tastings will take place at Handelshof / Edeka from November 17-December 14 , spanning 16 stores .

Promotional activities and tastings will take place at from , spanning . United Kingdom: The experience will reach British consumers through Morrison (November 24-30) and Tesco (starting December 10), highlighting the distinctive sweetness and freshness of Costa Rican pineapple.

As part of this promotional journey, Madrid will host a live cooking show with Costa Rican chef Luis Guillermo Castro, who will prepare signature dishes featuring pineapple, cassava, and banana.

The event-attended by journalists, food industry representatives, and partners such as AhorraMás, Bonpreu, and Cultivar S.A.-will take place on November 27 at El Gusto es Nuestro, C/ Puente la Reina 25, Las Tablas.

Beyond its sweetness and freshness, Costa Rican pineapple is a functional food, naturally rich in vitamin C, bromelain, antioxidants, and minerals that support immune health and overall wellness.

Available in fresh (including pink), frozen, dried, or canned formats, it continues to position Costa Rica as a reliable source of products that inspire wellbeing and embody a nation that is sustainable by nature and trustworthy by action.

For more information, recipes, and wellness inspiration, visit the essential COSTA RICA Brand Store on Amazon or explore www.procomer.com/pina.

