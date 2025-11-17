HONG KONG, Nov 17, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - KEY HIGHLIGHTS- Revenue increased 7.7% year-on-year to HK$429.6 million- Gross profit rose 23.2% to HK$253.6 million- Profit attributable to equity shareholders increased 20.0% to HK$115.0 million- Declared an interim dividend of HK9.75 cents per share- Ho Chai Kung and Po Chai Pills achieved steady growth supported by strong marketing and brand execution- Cross-border e-commerce and concentrated Chinese medicine granules (CCMG) businesses remained resilient and contributed to stable performanceJBM (Healthcare) Limited ('JBM Healthcare' or the 'Company', Stock Code: 2161, together with its subsidiaries, the 'Group'), a leading branded healthcare products marketer and distributor in Hong Kong, today announced its interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2025 ('FY2026 Interim' or the 'Reporting Period').Despite a challenging retail environment, JBM Healthcare delivered moderate growth, with revenue increasing by 7.7% to HK$429.6 million and profit attributable to equity shareholders rising by 20.0% to HK$115.0 million during the Reporting Period. The solid performance was underpinned by the strength of its flagship proprietary brands, diversified product portfolio, and disciplined execution. The Group continued to enhance brand equity and expand market reach through integrated marketing, e-commerce expansion, and strategic engagement initiatives across Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area.Resilient Performance across Core SegmentsDuring the Reporting Period, the Branded Medicines segment achieved solid growth, led by the sustained momentum of Ho Chai Kung. Building on its reputation as a trusted over-the-counter remedy for pain and fever, the brand further strengthened its market presence through a series of high-impact marketing initiatives.Television advertising featuring brand ambassador Hins Cheung enhanced brand awareness and consumer engagement, while strategic sponsorships and event partnerships broadened audience reach. The brand also gained strong visibility through its participation in large-scale televised events, effectively connecting with both middle-aged and younger consumers.The Proprietary Chinese Medicines segment recorded notable growth, led by Po Chai Pills and supported by the CCMG business.During the period, Po Chai Pills launched its innovative 'tear-and-take' sachet pack designed for convenient, on-the-go use. A lively TV commercial featuring Louis Koo, Tony Wu , and Bonnie Wong captured strong public attention, blending nostalgic charm with modern visuals and achieving millions of online views within weeks of launch, adding momentum for the brand. Complemented by community campaigns, youth outreach, and large-scale outdoor visibility, these initiatives further strengthened Po Chai Pills' relevance across generations.The Health and Wellness Products segment recorded a moderate decline due to the rationalisation of certain products, partially offset by the solid and steady growth of the Oncotype DX Breast Cancer Recurrence Score Test. The test's adoption continued to expand in both Hong Kong and Macau. Supported by ongoing collaboration with the Hong Kong Breast Cancer Foundation, the Group further advanced public education on genomic testing and precision medicine, reinforcing Oncotype DX's position as a trusted diagnostic assay test that provides individualised data on tumor biology , helping doctors tailor a treatment plan specifically to the individual, ensuring appropriate therapy and increasing confidence in treatment decisions.Expanding E-Commerce and TCM Market OpportunitiesDuring the Reporting Period, the Group further expanded its presence across leading cross-border e-commerce platforms such as Tmall Global, JD.com, and Alibaba Health. Ho Chai Kung and Po Chai Pills continued to perform strongly online. These efforts enhanced brand awareness, customer perceptions and product acceptance amongst the target prospects in Chinese MainlandIn the traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) market, the Group maintained stable performance in its CCMG business, supplying over 700 single- and combo-formula granules to a wide network of registered practitioners. To capture new market opportunities, JBM Healthcare is expanding its TCM portfolio with new products and an upgraded e-business platform designed to streamline ordering processes, enhance practitioner engagement, and integrate online and offline service experiences.Mr. Derek Sum, Executive Director of JBM Healthcare, commented, 'Amid a challenging market, we sustained growth through disciplined execution and the continued strength of our flagship brands. Our diversified portfolio and expanding e-commerce footprint have reinforced JBM Healthcare's resilience and competitiveness. Looking ahead, we will continue to enrich our product mix, deepen customer engagement, and capture opportunities across Hong Kong, the Greater Bay Area, and other key markets to deliver sustainable long-term value.'About JBM (Healthcare) Limited (Stock Code: 2161)JBM Healthcare is a Hong Kong-based company that markets and distributes branded healthcare products across Greater China, Southeast Asia, and other select countries. The Group is a distinctive player in the sector with marketing expertise and heritage in pharmaceuticals that prioritises product efficacy and quality to meet consumers' healthcare needs. As a renowned healthcare brand operator in Hong Kong, the Group carries a wide-ranging portfolio of branded healthcare products comprising branded medicines, proprietary Chinese medicines, and health and wellness products, which include well-recognised household brands such as Po Chai Pills, Ho Chai Kung Tji Thung San, Tin Hee Tong Tin Hee Pills, Contractubex, Tong Tai Chung Woodlok Oil , Flying Eagle Woodlok Oil , Saplingtan , Shiling Oil and Konsodona Medicated Oil . JBM Healthcare has been a constituent stock of the MSCI Hong Kong Micro Cap Index since 27 May 2021. For more details about JBM Healthcare, please visit: www.jbmhealthcare.com.hk