Investment from Tiger Global and Generation Investment Management positions Gridware to scale continuous monitoring with U.S. customers and advance early international expansion efforts.

Gridware announced a $55 million Series B strategic growth round led by Tiger Global and Generation Investment Management to accelerate deployment of its continuous grid monitoring technology globally. The round also continues support from existing investors Sequoia Capital, Convective Capital, Fifty Years, True Ventures, Lowercarbon, and Y Combinator.

Gridware's pole-mounted Gridscope system enables Active Grid Response (AGR) bymeasuring mechanical, electrical, and environmental signals and enabling real-time understanding of grid conditions-identifying hazards as they emerge. By pinpointing the location and identifying the cause of outages, AGR positions line crews to respond quickly and safely, and before disaster occurs. Gridware's solution empowers utilities to restore power faster, and in some cases prevent failures all together, ultimately strengthening the resilience of our grid.

"Our work with U.S utilities shows how real-time visibility and cost-effective fault identification can meaningfully improve the way distribution grids operate," said Tim Barat, Co-Founder and CEO of Gridware. "We're now seeing global interest in this more modern approach to grid operations. The latest funding allows us to continue to support utilities in the U.S. while also preparing for international deployments."

In the U.S., Gridscopes have been deployed on tens of thousands of poles, and the company's utility partners collectively serve approximately 40 percent of electricity customers nationwide. One partner, Duquesne Light Company (DLC) in Pittsburgh, Pa., recently earned the 2025 Charles Steinmetz Top Innovator in Network or Grid Operations Award from Public Utilities Fortnightly (PUF) following its initial roll-out with Gridware.

"Gridware's unique approach to real-time grid monitoring strongly supports Duquesne Light Company's core mission to deliver safe, reliable power to our customers. After a successful pilot phase, we deployed 1,700 additional Gridscope devices across the Pittsburgh region for greater visibility into grid conditions helping us respond to issues with increased precision and speed," said Josh Gould, Director of Advanced Grid Solutions and Strategic Planning, DLC.

More frequent disruptions from extreme weather, while also trying to manage affordability during upcoming working sessions with utilities and regulators in the United Kingdom and continental Europe, Gridware will explore how its AGR technology can support faster restoration, increased safety, and long-term reliability across Europe's distribution networks.

"Utilities worldwide are facing similar pressures: increasing demand and aging infrastructure," said Barat. "Operators are looking to improve reliability without costly system overhauls. Gridware is well positioned to help."

Generation Investment Management, based in London, highlighted the global relevance of Gridware's platform.

"Gridware solves a critical need for low-cost, real-time grid observability, enabling grid resiliency through a true systems-level solution," said Dave Easton, Partner, Growth Equity, Generation Investment Management. "However, Gridware does not just help the grid rise to the challenges it faces, we believe it can also help us build an energy system that works better for everyone, including providing for safer communities and more equitable power consumption."

This latest funding enables the company to expand its manufacturing capacity and scale deployment operations while strengthening its operating model to best align with the utility industry's multi-year programs and regulatory processes. It is steadily ramping hiring across engineering functions-hardware, firmware, software, data science, machine learning, and applied research-to continue rapid innovation of existing and emerging technologies.

