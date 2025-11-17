GPO Plus, Inc. Announces 20% Sequential Quarterly Revenue Growth and Accelerates Near-Term Expansion Initiatives

?Company Reaffirms New Product Programs, Expanded Call Center Capacity, and Sprint to 1,500 Stores to Accelerate Revenue Growth.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2025 / GPO Plus, Inc. (OTCQB: GPOX ), an AI-powered Distributor revolutionizing distribution to gas stations and convenience stores with its innovative technology-driven Direct Store Delivery (DSD) model, today announced 20% sequential quarterly revenue growth for its fiscal second quarter ended October 31, 2025. GPOX reported over $1.51 million in quarterly revenue, compared to $1.30 million for the period ending July 31, 2025, representing a current annualized run rate of approximately $6.3 million, surpassing internal targets and reinforcing the company's accelerating momentum.

This performance also reflects strong execution, continued operational efficiency, and gains across both its DSD network and national call-center driven sales channels

CEO Commentary

"GPOX is operating in full growth mode, with every engine firing," said Brett H. Pojunis , CEO of GPO Plus, Inc. "We're executing multiple revenue-generating programs simultaneously, new products, new categories, expanded call center operations, and continued DSD growth. With our expanding product ecosystem, upgraded distribution infrastructure, and AI-powered PRISM+ technology platform, GPOX is structurally positioned for successive quarters of growth as it moves toward a national footprint." Pojunis continues, "These near-term sprints are all designed to increase revenue per store while rapidly increasing the number of stores we service. We've validated our model, strengthened our margins, and now we're scaling."

Multiple Near-Term Growth Sprints Now Underway

GPOX is entering its next phase of acceleration, with several targeted initiatives designed to increase revenue per store, expand product breadth, and rapidly expand its retail footprint. The company is targeting the largely overlooked 15-20% of convenience-store product categories that major distributors ignore - representing an estimated $50 billion market opportunity.

These near-term sprints are structured to unlock that whitespace through expanded SKUs, broader category penetration, and scalable national sales reach.

Product Line Expansion

GPOX is rolling out a new multi-SKU product program across its retail footprint. This sprint is designed to:?

Add incremental monthly revenue per store

Broaden category penetration?

Leverage improved margins from expanded product mix

Early performance indicators show strong retailer demand and positive reorder velocity.

Beverage Program Launch

GPOX is introducing a new beverage line supported by its upgraded ambient-temperature-controlled warehouses in Lubbock, Texas and Las Vegas, Nevada.?This new category is expected to:?

Increase average monthly revenue per store

Strengthen GPOX's specialty-product advantage

Allow the company to compete in new trending beverage verticals

Las Vegas Call Center Expansion

Following the successful launch of the Las Vegas call center in Q1, GPOX is adding additional sales seats to increase outbound sales velocity and nationwide reach.?This capital-light model enables:?

Immediate expansion into new markets via drop-ship fulfillment

Increased revenue without requiring immediate DSD deployment?

A national on-ramp for product programs, vendor partners, and new stores

Scaling Toward the 1,500-Store Milestone

With more than 500 stores currently serviced, GPOX is reaffirming its next major milestone of 1,500 active retail locations. This will include completion of a new Min Hub in Austin, Texas, that will eventually be upgraded to a B2B cash and carry location where retailers can make direct wholesale purchases.??Management expects momentum to accelerate as:?

New product programs are layered into existing stores

New stores are added through DSD, call center, and partner channels

Gross margins continue expanding from improved product mix

Stores serviced by GPOX currently average approximately $1,000 per month in product sales, with top-performing locations exceeding $4,000 per month in sales. Management believes these numbers will grow meaningfully as new SKUs and new categories are deployed, with next target of average monthly sales of $1,500 per store.

The company's model is proven, its pipeline is expanding, and management remains focused on delivering sustained performance as GPOX advances toward national expansion.



About GPOPlus+ (GPOX)

GPOX is an AI-powered Distributor revolutionizing the future of distribution to gas stations and convenience stores with its innovative technology-driven Direct Store Delivery (DSD) model. Our goal is clear and ambitious: "to build the largest nationwide DSD distribution company servicing gas stations, convenience stores, and beyond." Our technology-driven AI network, featuring strategically placed Regional Hubs and Mini Hubs, is designed to optimize efficiency and maximize reach. Central to our operations is our in-house AI technology platform, PRISM+. Designed to streamline the distribution process, PRISM+ supports efficient delivery, inventory management, data analytics, and overall operational excellence, enabling us to reliably and effectively meet the dynamic needs of our partners. Our mission is to consolidate the fragmented market segment managed by numerous regional vendors. Our dedication to excellence is evident in our product selection process, where we align offerings with consumer demand and partner with top-tier vendors and brands, ensuring our portfolio remains diverse and highly profitable. For more information, please visit www.GPOPlus.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding GPO Plus, Inc.'s ("the Company" or "GPOX") expected financial performance, business growth, strategic initiatives, product development, market opportunities, and future events. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "intend," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

These statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, among others: the Company's ability to raise additional capital; changes in consumer demand or market conditions; competition; changes in applicable laws and regulations (including those related to hemp, cannabis, and cannabinoids); dependence on key personnel; supply chain constraints; product liability risks; reliance on third-party partners and vendors; volatility in the trading price of the Company's common stock; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), available at www.sec.gov .

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Company Contacts:

GPOX Shareholder Success Team:

Brett H. Pojunis, CEO

Email: ir@gpoplus.com

Shareholder's Line: 855.935.GPOX (4769)

