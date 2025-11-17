Zekelman Industries to Pay More Than $10,000 Within the First Two Weeks of Launching 'Buy Canadian' Movement

WINDSOR, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2025 / Zekelman Industries, North America's largest independent steel pipe and tube manufacturer, is sending more than $10,000 in reward checks to individuals as part of its Buy Canadian movement.

This initiative, launched in early November, encourages Canadians to report construction sites using foreign steel, particularly projects funded by government dollars, to promote the use of Canadian-made steel and protect local jobs. "Call it a Snitch Line" said Barry Zekelman, CEO of Zekelman Industries. "You're snitching on the government who is bringing in foreign steel at the expense of Canadian workers and Canadian tax dollars."

In less than two weeks, Zekelman has received multiple submissions from vigilant Canadians across the country. Rewards will be paid out for reports of foreign steel usage at government funded construction sites, including:

PNE Amphitheatre, Hastings Park in Vancouver, British Columbia

Fire Hall, Amherstburg, Ontario

Pattullo Bridge Replacement Project, Surrey, British Columbia.

St. Clair Transmission Line, southwest Ontario

Blanche E Williams Public School, Brantford, Ontario

Surrey Langley SkyTrain Extension, British Columbia

These reports highlight the importance of holding the government entities managing these projects accountable to ensure Canadian tax dollars are reinvested in Canadian communities.

"Whether it is a bridge in British Columbia or a fire station in Ontario, we're taking a stand for Canadian workers, businesses and the integrity of our infrastructure. The response to the Buy Canadian movement has been overwhelming and we expect to issue additional rewards checks in the coming weeks. Canadians are rallying together to support our steel industry," says Zekelman.

The Buy Canadian movement builds on the momentum of the recently introduced Buy Canadian Act, which aims to prioritize Canadian-made materials in publicly funded projects. Through this program, Zekelman seeks to raise awareness about the risks of using imported steel, including quality concerns and economic impacts, while celebrating the strength and resilience of Canadian manufacturing.

How to Participate

Canadians who spot construction sites using foreign steel are encouraged to submit their findings through Zekelman's official website: www.zekelman.com/buy-canadian. Verified reports are eligible for a CAD $1,000 reward, reinforcing the campaign's commitment to action and accountability.

"This is not a 'Buy Zekelman' campaign; it's a Buy Canadian movement," Zekelman said. "Every steel manufacturer in Canada deserves to benefit from the Buy Canadian Act and we have the expertise to point you in the right direction for the steel products that will help you get your project completed. From Vancouver to St. John's and every city in between, we are a nation of builders and it's time to rebuild our focus on what matters most: our own country."

About Zekelman

Zekelman is a family of operating companies which include Atlas Tube, Picoma, Sharon Tube, Wheatland Tube, Western Tube, and Z Modular. With 19 manufacturing locations and 3,200+ teammates across North America, the company is the leading independent manufacturer of hollow structural sections (HSS) and steel pipe, and the top producer of electrical conduit and elbows, couplings, and nipples in North America. Zekelman - Believe in What You Build. For more information, visit zekelman.com.

