Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 17.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die KI-Comeback-Story des Jahres 2025
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
17.11.2025 16:14 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zekelman Industries to Pay More Than $10,000 Within the First Two Weeks of Launching 'Buy Canadian' Movement

WINDSOR, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2025 / Zekelman Industries, North America's largest independent steel pipe and tube manufacturer, is sending more than $10,000 in reward checks to individuals as part of its Buy Canadian movement.

This initiative, launched in early November, encourages Canadians to report construction sites using foreign steel, particularly projects funded by government dollars, to promote the use of Canadian-made steel and protect local jobs. "Call it a Snitch Line" said Barry Zekelman, CEO of Zekelman Industries. "You're snitching on the government who is bringing in foreign steel at the expense of Canadian workers and Canadian tax dollars."

In less than two weeks, Zekelman has received multiple submissions from vigilant Canadians across the country. Rewards will be paid out for reports of foreign steel usage at government funded construction sites, including:

  • PNE Amphitheatre, Hastings Park in Vancouver, British Columbia

  • Fire Hall, Amherstburg, Ontario

  • Pattullo Bridge Replacement Project, Surrey, British Columbia.

  • St. Clair Transmission Line, southwest Ontario

  • Blanche E Williams Public School, Brantford, Ontario

  • Surrey Langley SkyTrain Extension, British Columbia

These reports highlight the importance of holding the government entities managing these projects accountable to ensure Canadian tax dollars are reinvested in Canadian communities.

"Whether it is a bridge in British Columbia or a fire station in Ontario, we're taking a stand for Canadian workers, businesses and the integrity of our infrastructure. The response to the Buy Canadian movement has been overwhelming and we expect to issue additional rewards checks in the coming weeks. Canadians are rallying together to support our steel industry," says Zekelman.

The Buy Canadian movement builds on the momentum of the recently introduced Buy Canadian Act, which aims to prioritize Canadian-made materials in publicly funded projects. Through this program, Zekelman seeks to raise awareness about the risks of using imported steel, including quality concerns and economic impacts, while celebrating the strength and resilience of Canadian manufacturing.

How to Participate

Canadians who spot construction sites using foreign steel are encouraged to submit their findings through Zekelman's official website: www.zekelman.com/buy-canadian. Verified reports are eligible for a CAD $1,000 reward, reinforcing the campaign's commitment to action and accountability.

"This is not a 'Buy Zekelman' campaign; it's a Buy Canadian movement," Zekelman said. "Every steel manufacturer in Canada deserves to benefit from the Buy Canadian Act and we have the expertise to point you in the right direction for the steel products that will help you get your project completed. From Vancouver to St. John's and every city in between, we are a nation of builders and it's time to rebuild our focus on what matters most: our own country."

About Zekelman

Zekelman is a family of operating companies which include Atlas Tube, Picoma, Sharon Tube, Wheatland Tube, Western Tube, and Z Modular. With 19 manufacturing locations and 3,200+ teammates across North America, the company is the leading independent manufacturer of hollow structural sections (HSS) and steel pipe, and the top producer of electrical conduit and elbows, couplings, and nipples in North America. Zekelman - Believe in What You Build. For more information, visit zekelman.com.

Media Contacts:

Amanda Donovan
Director of Marketing Communications, Zekelman
312.339.3838
amanda.donovan@zekelman.com

Owen Serey
Management Supervisor - Public Relations, Mower
513.639.7455
oserey@mower.com

SOURCE: Zekelman Industries



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/zekelman-industries-to-pay-more-than-10-000-within-the-first-two-weeks-of-launchi-1103006

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.