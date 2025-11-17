Questex LLC: Questex's StreamTV Europe 2026 Kicks Off with First Wave of Sponsors Driving Innovation in Streaming at April 2026 Event

Diamond Sponsor VIDAA Signs Global Multi-Year Partnership with Stream TV Europe and The StreamTV Show

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2025today announces its initial lineup of sponsors and partners who will help shape the next era of streaming at the event's debut 13-15 April 2026 at the EPIC SANA Lisboa Hotel in Lisbon, Portugal.

Building on the record-breaking success of The StreamTV Show in Denver, StreamTV Europe will unite Europe's most influential media leaders, creators, and innovators for three days of learning, deal-making, and collaboration at the center of the streaming universe.

"The energy behind the StreamTV community is unmatched, and Europe is ready for its moment," said Kevin Gray, VP of Questex's Experiential Technology Group and Founder of StreamTV. "Our sponsors and partners are driving real transformation across the streaming economy - together, we're creating a platform where innovation meets opportunity."

VIDAA Commits to a Three-Year Diamond Sponsorship

Leading smart TV platform VIDAA has signed a global multi-year Diamond Sponsorship, committing to both StreamTV Europe and The StreamTV Showin Denver through 2028.

"The StreamTV platform brings together key figures across streaming and connected TV for real networking, learning, and deal-making," said Guy Edri, CEO, VIDAA. "We're proud to establish a partnership across both events, strengthening our presence and driving growth for our OS and content platform globally."

A Growing Roster of Industry Leaders

StreamTV Europe's early sponsor roster includes: Title Sponsor Bedrock Streaming, Wurl, VIDAA, 24i, Google Ad Manager, Mainstreaming, Your Channels.

"We're proud to have the support of such an exceptional group of sponsors and partners. Their collaboration and commitment are key to driving innovation, creativity and growth across the European streaming landscape," added Gray.

What to Expect at StreamTV Europe 2026

1,000+ Attendees: Global streaming leaders and European disruptors driving the industry forward.

Global streaming leaders and European disruptors driving the industry forward. 100+ Speakers: Visionaries across content, advertising, distribution, technology, and more.

Visionaries across content, advertising, distribution, technology, and more. Unmatched Networking : Curated experiences and AI-powered matchmaking to foster real, game-changing connections.

: Curated experiences and AI-powered matchmaking to foster real, game-changing connections. Exclusive Insights: Keynotes, debates, panels, and deep-dive sessions on content, advertising, technology, and regional market trends.

Keynotes, debates, panels, and deep-dive sessions on content, advertising, technology, and regional market trends. Pre-Event Workshops: Hands-on sessions led by Marion Ranchet (Streaming Made Easy) and Alan Wolk (TVREV).

Hands-on sessions led by Marion Ranchet (Streaming Made Easy) and Alan Wolk (TVREV). Industry Collaboration: In partnership with Evan Shapiro (ESHAP) and Tony Goncalves (The Evrose Group), redefining the European streaming conversation around media, monetization, and market transformation.

StreamTV Europe takes place 13-15 April 2026 at EPIC SANA Lisboa in Lisbon, Portugal. Registration is now available here.

For sponsorship opportunities at StreamTV Europe 2026, visit https://europe.streamtvshow.com/europestreamtvshowco/request-prospectusor contact Scott Gruntorad at sgruntorad@questex.com.

Members of the press can apply for media credentials here.

About StreamTV Europe?

StreamTV Europe isn't just another industry event-it's the launchpad for innovation across the European streaming landscape. With dynamic content, curated networking, and executive-level insights, it's where strategies are set, ideas take flight, and the future of streaming in Europe and beyond is defined.

Produced and managed by Questex, StreamTV Europe is the sister event to the flagship StreamTV Show in Denver, Colorado-widely recognized as the largest annual gathering for the U.S. streaming industry. Together, these events form a global platform for streaming leaders to connect, collaborate, and shape what's next.

For more information, visit https://europe.streamtvshow.com. StreamTV Europe is supported by StreamTV Insider, the industry's go-to source for daily news and analysis.

Visit https://www.streamtvinsider.comto stay connected.

StreamTV Europe runs April 13-15, 2026 in Lisbon, Portugal. StreamTV Show runs June 16-19, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

