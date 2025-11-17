DataM Intelligence 4 Market Research LLP: Precision Nutrition Market Expected to Reach USD 22.82 Billion by 2032 Amid Rapid Advances in Genomics, Biomarker Science & Digital Health Platforms | DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, Texas and TOKYO, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to DataM Intelligence, the Precision Nutrition Market Size reached USD 6.78 billion in 2024 and is projected to climb to USD 22.82 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.38% during the forecast period 2025-2032.

This acceleration is driven by strong consumer demand for highly personalized dietary solutions, rapid innovation in multi-omics technologies (genomics, metabolomics, transcriptomics, proteomics), and the integration of AI-powered digital health platforms into clinical and wellness ecosystems.

Growth Drivers: Personalization Meets Clinical Outcomes

Growing chronic disease burden: Over 550 million people globally live with lifestyle-linked chronic diseases-driving demand for individualized dietary interventions.

Over live with lifestyle-linked chronic diseases-driving demand for individualized dietary interventions. Omics cost reduction: The average cost of genetic sequencing has dropped by over 70% in five years , enabling widespread adoption of nutrigenomics-based programs.

The average cost of genetic sequencing has dropped by over , enabling widespread adoption of nutrigenomics-based programs. Rising D2C adoption: More than 35% of consumers using nutrition services now prefer personalized plans powered by biomarker and DNA insights.

More than using nutrition services now prefer personalized plans powered by biomarker and DNA insights. Digital health surge: Precision nutrition apps, wearables, and metabolic tracking platforms recorded double-digit annual usage growth across the U.S., Europe, and APAC.

Precision nutrition apps, wearables, and metabolic tracking platforms recorded across the U.S., Europe, and APAC. Clinical validation: Personalized metabolic protocols have demonstrated 25% better outcomes in weight management, glycemic control, and cardiovascular risk markers compared to generic diet plans.

As personalized health ecosystems expand, precision nutrition is becoming a central pillar in preventive healthcare, metabolic optimization, and long-term wellness management.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/precision-nutrition-market

Browse in-depth TOC on "Precision Nutrition Market"

70 - Tables

66 - Figures

195 - Pages

Market Segmentation Analysis

By Technology

The market is segmented into Metabolomics, Genomics, Transcriptomics, and Proteomics.

Genomics accounts for the largest share owing to its growing use in tailoring macronutrient ratios, allergy profiling, and metabolic predisposition assessments.

accounts for the largest share owing to its growing use in tailoring macronutrient ratios, allergy profiling, and metabolic predisposition assessments. Metabolomics is the fastest-growing segment, supported by at-home blood, stool, and saliva biomarker diagnostics that provide real-time metabolic health insights.

is the fastest-growing segment, supported by at-home blood, stool, and saliva biomarker diagnostics that provide real-time metabolic health insights. Transcriptomics and Proteomics are emerging as next-wave tools, enabling advanced inflammation mapping, cellular response tracking, and deeper precision into nutrient absorption pathways.

By Platform Type

Segments include Genetic Testing, Biomarker Analysis, Digital Health Platforms, and Others.

Genetic Testing Platforms dominate, driven by expanding consumer DNA test adoption and integrated nutrition recommendations.

dominate, driven by expanding consumer DNA test adoption and integrated nutrition recommendations. Biomarker Analysis is rising rapidly, with users increasingly turning to continuous metabolic monitoring for glucose, lipid, and microbiome assessment.

is rising rapidly, with users increasingly turning to continuous metabolic monitoring for glucose, lipid, and microbiome assessment. Digital Health Platforms account for a significant share due to app-based personalization, AI-driven meal planning, and subscription-based supplement delivery models.

By Application

Applications include Disease Management, General Health & Wellness, Weight Management, and Others.

Disease Management leads, as precision nutrition now supports diabetes, lipid disorders, gut health, and hormonal imbalances.

leads, as precision nutrition now supports diabetes, lipid disorders, gut health, and hormonal imbalances. Weight Management remains a major contributor, supported by metabolic-response testing and custom macro-micro nutrient plans.

remains a major contributor, supported by metabolic-response testing and custom macro-micro nutrient plans. General Health & Wellness continues strong growth as consumers adopt personalized diets for energy, immunity, sleep, and longevity.

By End-User

End-users include Fitness & Wellness Centers, Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Labs, Individuals, and Others.

Individuals (Direct-to-Consumer) represent the largest share due to rising adoption of D2C genetic kits and app-based personalized nutrition programs.

represent the largest share due to rising adoption of D2C genetic kits and app-based personalized nutrition programs. Diagnostic Labs and Hospitals/Clinics are key institutional users offering advanced nutritional diagnostics for metabolic disorders.

and are key institutional users offering advanced nutritional diagnostics for metabolic disorders. Fitness & Wellness Centers increasingly integrate genomics and biomarker insights into performance and recovery programs.

Buy This Report with Year-End Offer (Buy 1 report: Get 30% OFF | Buy 2 reports: Get 50% OFF each! Limited time offer): https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=precision-nutrition-market

Regional Insights

United States

The U.S. accounted for an estimated 40% of global revenue in 2024, driven by:

High consumer adoption of genetic and biomarker-based nutrition programs

Strong integration of precision nutrition into chronic disease management

Expansion of subscription-based digital platforms across major metropolitan markets

By 2032, the U.S. market is projected to surpass USD 9 billion, with rapid uptake among hospital systems, insurers, and corporate wellness programs.

Japan

Japan represents one of the fastest-growing APAC markets, with:

Significant investment in personalized health technology

High consumer acceptance of microbiome and metabolic testing

Strong presence of premium wellness brands and clinic-based nutrition models

Japan's precision nutrition ecosystem is expected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2032, supported by rising interest in anti-aging, gut health, and metabolic optimization.

Competitive Landscape

According to DataM Intelligence, the precision nutrition market is moderately fragmented, with leading players investing heavily in multi-omics integration, AI-based analytics, and personalized supplement formulation.

Key Players:

Viome Life Sciences | Thorne HealthTech | Habit | DayTwo | Nutrigenomix | InsideTracker | Care/of | Persona Nutrition | Xcode Life | 23andMe

Highlights

Top companies expanded microbiome sequencing capacity by 40% YoY .

. Personalized supplement brands saw subscription growth exceeding 25% in North America.

in North America. Multi-omics integration (genomics + metabolomics) became a core differentiator, adopted across leading precision platforms.

AI-driven dietary algorithms improved personalization accuracy by up to 35%.

These players are rapidly innovating in data science, delivery models, and nutrition intelligence to meet rising consumer demand for precision-based wellness.

Market Outlook & Strategic Implications

Key strategic takeaways for stakeholders:

Multi-omics convergence will define next-gen precision nutrition platforms by 2028.

will define next-gen precision nutrition platforms by 2028. Disease-focused nutrition models will attract the fastest adoption in clinical and chronic-care ecosystems.

will attract the fastest adoption in clinical and chronic-care ecosystems. AI-powered personalization engines will dominate customer retention and scalability.

will dominate customer retention and scalability. Subscription-based supplement personalization will exceed USD 6 billion by 2032.

will exceed USD 6 billion by 2032. APAC markets -especially Japan, South Korea, India, and Singapore-will be the next high-growth clusters.

-especially Japan, South Korea, India, and Singapore-will be the next high-growth clusters. Companies integrating diagnostics, recommendations, product delivery, and real-time monitoring will become category leaders.

Request for Customized Sample Report as per Your Business Requirement: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/precision-nutrition-market

Conclusion

The Precision Nutrition Market is entering a transformative decade, expanding from USD 6.78 billion in 2024 to USD 22.82 billion by 2032.

With rising chronic disease prevalence, increased consumer awareness, rapid technological advancement, and global demand for personalized health solutions, precision nutrition is evolving into a mainstream healthcare and lifestyle essential.

Related Report:

Women Nutrition Market to Soar on Hormonal-Health & Life-Stage Demand - According to DataM Intelligence. Clinical Nutrition Market Size Set to Nearly Double to US$128 B by 2033 - According to DataM Intelligence. Animal Nutrition Market Size to Surge from US $23.12 B in 2023 to US $39.13 B by 2031 - According to DataM Intelligence. Infant Nutrition Market Size to Surge from US$44.4 B in 2022 to US$79.8 B by 2031 - According to DataM Intelligence. Human Nutrition Market Size to Reach US $187.2 B by 2030 with 7.2% CAGR - According to DataM Intelligence.

About DataM Intelligence

DataM Intelligence is a renowned provider of market research, delivering deep insights through pricing analysis, market share breakdowns, and competitive intelligence. The company specializes in strategic reports that guide businesses in high-growth sectors such as nutraceuticals and AI-driven health innovations.

To find out more, visit https://www.datamintelligence.com/ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Sai Kiran

DataM Intelligence 4market Research LLP

Ground floor, DSL Abacus IT Park, Industrial Development Area

Uppal, Hyderabad, Telangana 500039

USA: +1 877-441-4866

Email: Sai.k@datamintelligence.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1858619/3573087/DataM_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/precision-nutrition-market-expected-to-reach-usd-22-82-billion-by-2032-amid-rapid-advances-in-genomics-biomarker-science--digital-health-platforms--datam-intelligence-302617180.html