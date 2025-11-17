Anzeige
Montag, 17.11.2025
ACCESS Newswire
17.11.2025 16:26 Uhr
10 Years On: Why Some Companies Have Managed To Deliver on Climate

By Sophia Mendelsohn, Chief Sustainability and Commercial Officer, SAP

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2025 / Originally published on World Economic Forum

Ten years after the Paris Agreement reshaped global ambition, a clear divide has emerged. Some companies are translating climate pledges into measurable progress; others remain trapped in cycles of reporting and rhetoric. Understanding this divide matters more than ever, because the 2020s should not be yet another decade of declarations. We need this decade to be a decisive delivery window for a livable planet.

The freshly published United Nations Environment Programme's Emissions Gap Report 2025 shows modest but insufficient progress.

Click here to read more on World Economic Forum

Ten years ago, the Paris Agreement reshaped global climate ambition. Image: REUTERS/Susana Vera

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SAP on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SAP
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sap
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SAP



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/10-years-on-why-some-companies-have-managed-to-deliver-on-climate-1103015

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
