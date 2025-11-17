New To The Street: Avrio Announces the Appointment of James O'Neill as Chief Investment Officer to Lead Global Investment and Capital Markets Strategy

NEW YORK, NY, LONDON, UK, and ABU DHABI, UAE /ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2025 / Avrio Worldwide PBC ("Avrio"), a global financial services technology company providing institutional-grade market infrastructure, services, and data across public, private, and digital markets, today announced the appointment of James O'Neill as Chief Investment Officer (CIO).

O'Neill brings more than two decades of experience in investment banking and capital markets across the healthcare, technology, and fintech sectors. As CIO, he will oversee Avrio's global investment and capital markets strategy, with a focus on integrating traditional financial infrastructure with emerging digital asset and blockchain technologies.

"I'm thrilled to join Avrio at a pivotal time in the evolution of digital financial markets," said James O'Neill. "Avrio's technology and regulatory infrastructure are built to bridge traditional and digital capital markets - enabling issuers, investors, and institutions to transact seamlessly across public, private, and on-chain environments. Our goal is to create the connective tissue for a new generation of global financial market participants."

Lawrence Wintermeyer, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Avrio Worldwide, added: "James's extensive capital markets background and leadership experience across banking, fintech, and digital assets bring tremendous value to Avrio's mission. His expertise and network will accelerate our vision to deliver a transparent, compliant, and interconnected digital market ecosystem."

In addition to his role at Avrio, O'Neill is a Managing Partner at Aximeter Partners, a strategic advisory and investment firm, and serves as a board member with Ethos Defi, a non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet and decentralized finance platform in the Avrio group of companies.

Previously, O'Neill held senior investment banking roles including Co-Head of Healthcare and Head of Capital Markets at JonesTrading, where he advised public and private companies on strategic financings and growth transactions. Earlier in his career, he held leading positions at Oppenheimer & Co. and Roth Capital Partners, and Cantor Fitzgerald and Dalman Rose & Co. (acquired by Cowen).

About AVRIO Worldwide PBC

AVRIO is a registered market infrastructure provider with a full technology stack.

Avrio is the parent company of Arkonis Capital LLC, the operator of a US broker dealer (BD) for transacting equities and debt, with an Alternative Trading System (ATS) and institutional grade full technology stack for private markets and alternatives, known as AvrioT.

Avrio technology includes:

a qualified matching services (QMS), and quotation bureau (QB), and a transfer agent (TA) for transacting in unregistered securities and private markets, and alternatives

and order management (OMS), exchange management (EMS), portfolio management (PMS) and client management (CMS) for transacting in registered securities, ETFs, and funds in public markets

a digital token and investment fund management platform for tokenized real-world assets (RWAs)

a non-custodial wallet (DEX) - www.ethosdefi.com

This technology allows clients and partners to create, manage, and trade any public, private, and digital asset on a global platform, and is blockchain / protocol agnostic. This enables clients to capture and scale market opportunities while creating standardization and best practices designed to prevent fraud, protect investors, and comply with know-your-customer and anti-money laundering compliance laws. Arkonis Capital LLC is a member of FINRA and SIPC.

https://avriotech.io

