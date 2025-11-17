Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2025) - HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the listing of ALLO (Allora) on November 14. ALLO/USDT spot trading and ALLO/USDT perpetual futures are now available to users on HTX.

Allora is a self-improving, decentralized AI network that combines many AI models into one adaptive, self-improving system. It is built as a decentralized Model Coordination Network (MCN), where thousands of machine learning models collaborate to generate stronger, more reliable intelligence across applications. Instead of requiring users to pick a single model, Allora dynamically coordinates many, adapting in real time to deliver predictive signals that power DeFi platforms, AI agents, and other applications.

ALLO is the native token of the Allora Network, which can be used for coordination, governance, and incentives. Contributors, including model workers, reputers, and validators, are rewarded based on their measurable impact on inference quality.

The network incorporates a Pay-What-You-Want (PWYW) model, giving token holders the autonomy to decide the amount of ALLO they wish to pay for a given inference, which encourages token holders to contribute to the network's ecosystem according to their perceived value of the service.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

Find us on

Twitter:

https://x.com/htx_global

https://twitter.com/htxfutures

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/htxglobalofficial/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/htxglobalofficial/

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/HuobiGlobal/

Medium: https://htxofficial.medium.com/

Telegram:

https://t.me/htxglobalofficial

https://t.me/HTXGlobalAnnouncementChannel

https://t.me/HTXFutures_en

Discord:

https://discord.gg/htx-official

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/274794

SOURCE: HTX