KAWASAKI, Japan, Nov 17, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced the launch of a business creation lab in collaboration with Amazon Web Services Japan (AWS Japan). This Lab, established as part of its global strategic collaboration agreement with AWS, integrates Fujitsu's deep industry knowledge and technology solutions with AWS's generative AI and cloud services. It will help customers in Japan's retail and service industries to solve their management challenges faster and achieve both legacy system modernization and new revenue creation. It will facilitate business transformation that has a direct impact on management key performance indicators (KPIs) by providing end-to-end support, from identifying and defining on-site issues to rapid proof of concept (PoC) and implementation within a minimum of 90 days.Building on its achievements in the food distribution industry, Fujitsu plans to expand the lab's initiatives to other industries in Japan beyond retail and service, using AWS's cloud and generative AI, and cross-industry data collaboration. This will contribute to customers' sustainable growth and the creation of new revenue models.The business creation lab will see close collaboration between Fujitsu's retail and service industry specialists and AWS Japan's solution architects. Key activities include:1. Problem identification and solution clarificationOn-site engagement with customers to visualize latent issues and designing solutions utilizing the latest AWS technologies.2. Rapid PoC and agile developmentProviding effective solutions by supporting customers from PoC to implementation decision within a minimum of 90 days.3. Solution and horizontal deploymentCombining Fujitsu's extensive industry knowledge and track record with AWS's extensive cloud services portfolio to standardize solutions. This enables the phased provision of services, from legacy systems (mainframes, EDI, etc.) to API integration, contributing to solving diverse challenges across various industries, including food distribution, retail, trading companies, food manufacturers, and other service sectors.Tomohiko Sugimoto, General Manager of Information Systems Division, Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. comments:"At Mitsubishi Shokuhin, we are addressing the critical challenge of transferring expert knowledge in our inter-company EDI project as part of our AI utilization strategy. We decided to adopt this approach, combining the technologies and expertise of Fujitsu and AWS Japan, as it enables a highly effective method of knowledge standardization through generative AI chatbots. This initiative will further accelerate the standardization and automation of manual tasks, and we envision its expansion into more advanced areas, such as preventing system troubles. We look forward to continuing our strong partnership with both companies to co-create new value."Hiroyuki Tsutsumi, Director, Enterprise Business Unit, Amazon Web Services Japan G.K. comments:"With the establishment of the 'business creation lab,' I am confident that the fusion of Fujitsu's deep industry knowledge and AWS's latest technologies, including generative AI, will further accelerate and promote innovation not only in the retail and service industries but throughout Japan. Building on our history of supporting Japanese customers' business transformation together, we look forward to continuing to transform businesses across Japan through our ongoing collaboration with Fujitsu."Yoshiko Furuhama, Corporate Executive Officer EVP, in charge of Enterprise Business, Fujitsu Limited comments:"This lab will serve as a hub for reflecting customers' on-site challenges in their management strategies and leveraging Fujitsu's extensive knowledge and technology to create new business value. Fujitsu has a long history of advancing innovative initiatives with customers in the retail and service industries. Through this lab, we will apply this knowledge and experience in collaboration with our long-standing partner, AWS Japan. Our goal is to support customers swiftly from concept formulation to verification and implementation, ensuring that technology and AI utilization go beyond mere system deployment to solve their challenges and enhance corporate value. Together with our customers, we aim to contribute to sustainable growth and strengthen industrial competitiveness."Fujitsu and AWS Japan have previously collaborated to address customer challenges by combining their respective strengths. This initiative further deepens this collaboration for Japan's retail and service industries. Leveraging insights gained from past successes, such as resolving knowledge transfer issues for legacy system experts at Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. through generative AI-driven knowledge standardization, the lab aims to create business value and accelerate industry-wide transformation.Fujitsu's Commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations in 2015 represent a set of common goals to be achieved worldwide by 2030.Fujitsu's purpose - "to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation" - is a promise to contribute to the vision of a better future empowered by the SDGs.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 113,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global.fujitsuPress ContactsFujitsu LimitedPublic and Investor Relations DivisionInquiriesSource: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.