New shares in FastPassCorp A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as of 1 December 2025. The new shares are issued due to conversion of debt.

Name: FastPassCorp ISIN: DK0060568145 Short name: FASTPC Number of shares before change: 920,825 shares Change: 196,000 shares Number of shares after change: 1,116,825 shares Price: DKK 15 Face value: DKK 5 Orderbook ID: 43080

For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Baker Tilly Corporate Finance P/S