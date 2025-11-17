Propanc Biopharma, Inc.: Propanc Biopharma Provides Corporate Update and Reports First Quarter 2025/26 Results

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPCB) ("Propanc" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for recurrent and metastatic cancer, today announced an update on corporate progress and reported financial results for the first quarter ended September 30, 2025 (Year end June 30).

Corporate and R&D Highlights

Advancing PRP Toward Phase 1b First-in-Human Trial (2026)

Propanc continues to advance its lead candidate, PRP, toward a world-first Phase 1b clinical study in 30-40 patients with advanced solid tumors at the Peter Mac Cancer Center in Melbourne. GMP manufacturing scale-up, analytical method validation, and preparation of the Investigator's Brochure and Clinical Trial Application are underway. Purification processes have been successfully scaled, delivering >95% purity to pharmaceutical standards. Two related patents are in drafting.

Progressing Rec-PRP Synthetic Program

Rec-PRP, a fully synthetic recombinant version of PRP designed for improved stability and global scalability, is undergoing biological validation against the bovine-derived formulation. Supporting research has identified methods enabling large-scale production, with patent drafting in progress. Rec-PRP will enter formal preclinical development following potency evaluation.

POP1 Joint Research Program Extension

Propanc is negotiating a 12-month extension with the Universities of Jaén and Granada to expand the POP1 research program. Recent findings show PRP significantly reduces tumorigenicity in Gemcitabine-resistant pancreatic cancer and modulates malignant cells toward a less aggressive phenotype. Additional patents are being prepared based on these results.

Corporate and Financial Updates

Nasdaq Listing & Public Offering

The Company closed an underwritten public offering of 1,000,000 shares at $4.00 per share, raising gross proceeds of $4 million. Propanc's common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on August 15.

$100 Million Private Placement Facility

Propanc entered into a private placement agreement for up to $100 million to accelerate clinical development. The Company received an initial $1 million investment upon issuance of 100 shares of Series C Convertible Preferred Stock.

Q1 Financial Summary (Quarter Ended September 30, 2025)

Total current assets: $17 million

Total current liabilities reduced by $2 million

Net cash from financing activities: $2.53 million

Quarter-end cash: $600,000

$1 million initial tranche from the Series C facility subsequently received

The Company expects the financing facility to support planned R&D activities, including advancement of PRP and Rec-PRP.

Management Commentary

"Our first quarter delivered meaningful progress across clinical, financial, and strategic initiatives," said James Nathanielsz, CEO of Propanc. "We are focused on initiating the Phase 1b PRP clinical trial, advancing Rec-PRP into preclinical development, and expanding our IP portfolio. With our recent Nasdaq uplisting and long-term financing facility, we are well-positioned to accelerate commercialization of our proenzyme technology."

About Propanc Biopharma, Inc.

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPCB) is developing a novel approach to preventing cancer recurrence and metastasis by targeting and eradicating cancer stem cells through proenzyme activation. The Company's lead product candidate, PRP, is designed to address the underlying drivers of cancer proliferation and spread.

More information: www.propanc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash - 602,737 - 12,088 GST tax receivable 8,383 5,302 Prepaid expenses - current portion 8,143,532 8,334,046 Other current assets 8,828 1,380 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 8,763,480 8,352,816 Deferred offering costs 15,000 291,773 Prepaid expenses - long-term portion 9,136,572 10,925,835 Security deposit - related party 1,986 1,971 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net - related party 56,279 59,413 Property and equipment, net 2,364 - TOTAL ASSETS - 17,975,681 - 19,631,808 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable - 1,072,108 - 1,249,596 Accrued expenses and other payables 842,154 1,486,550 Accrued interest 150,443 190,795 Loans payable 65,280 65,280 Loans payable - related parties, net of discount 460,240 415,329 Notes payable, net of discount - 543,312 Convertible notes, net of discounts and including put premiums 106,968 537,921 Operating lease liability - related party, current portion 20,500 17,664 Embedded conversion option liabilities 167,878 403,892 Employee benefit liability 686,863 667,901 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 3,572,434 5,578,240 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES: Loan payable - long-term - related party, net of discount - 105,627 Operating lease liability - long-term portion - related party 42,080 41,749 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 42,080 147,376 TOTAL LIABILITIES - 3,614,514 - 5,725,616 Commitments and Contingencies (See Note 8- STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, 1,500,005 shares authorized, $0.01 par value: Series A preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 500,000 shares previously authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025 - - - - Series B preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 5 shares authorized; 1 share issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025 - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000,000 shares authorized; 12,806,748 and 11,611,782 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively 12,807 11,612 Common stock issuable (518,687 and 7,750 shares as of September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively) 519 8 Additional paid-in capital 143,517,615 138,243,652 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,335,961 1,318,917 Accumulated deficit (130,459,258 - (125,621,520 - Treasury stock ($0.001 share) (46,477 - (46,477 - TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 14,361,167 13,906,192 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY - 17,975,681 - 19,631,808