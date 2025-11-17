Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2025) - Oracle Commodity Holding Corp. (TSXV: ORCL) (OTCQB: ORLCF) ("Oracle" or the "Company") and CleanTech Vanadium Mining Corp. (TSXV: CTV) (OTCQB: CTVFF) ("CleanTech") announce that U.S. Fluorspar LLC ("USF"), CleanTech's wholly-owned subsidiary, and Oracle Commodity Holding have entered into a third amending agreement effective November 14, 2025 (the "Third Amending Agreement") to the net smelter return royalty agreement dated August 11, 2025, as amended on August 27, 2025, and October 2, 2025 (the "Royalty Agreement").

The Third Amending Agreement expands the Royalty Agreement to include fluorspar properties consisting of 37 mineral-rights parcels totaling 1,605 acres in Illinois' Pope and Hardin Counties (the "New Illinois Fluorspar Properties").

Under the Royalty Agreement, as amended, Oracle Commodity Holding is entitled to a 2% net smelter return royalty ("Royalty") on minerals produced and sold from the mineral properties included in the Royalty Agreement (the "Properties"), subject to a minimum of US$6 per tonne of minerals sold.

In consideration, Oracle Commodity Holding has agreed to pay USF, upon TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval of the Royalty Agreement, and any subsequent amendments, non-refundable cash payments equal to 20% of the cash consideration that USF has paid, pays, or will pay to various vendors to acquire the Properties under various agreements (the "Matching Payments"). For clarity, Oracle Commodity Holding is only required to make Matching Payments once USF has made actual cash payments to the vendors.

To acquire the Royalty on the New Illinois Fluorspar Properties, Oracle Commodity Holding will pay USF 20% of US$68,700.

The full terms of the Royalty Agreement, as amended, are set out in the Company's news releases dated August 12, 2025, August 29, 2025, and October 8, 2025.

Oracle Commodity Holding is a control person of CleanTech, holding 42,799,502 common shares of CleanTech. As such, CleanTech and Oracle Commodity Holding are related parties to each other within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). CleanTech and Oracle Commodity Holding each intend to rely on available exemptions from the formal valuation and minority-approval requirements of MI 61-101 (and Policy 5.9 of the TSXV).

