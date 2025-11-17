Hong Kong, China--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2025) - GSou Snow has proudly announced the launch of its all-new Autumn/Winter 2025-2026 collection. Known worldwide for its quality and durability, the ski apparel brand takes great pride in blending advanced technical performance with trending designs and functionality. This new line pushes the boundaries of slope style and functionality, and it is headlined by a fashion-forward "One-Piece, Two-Look" concept that seamlessly transitions from high-altitude adventure to après-ski chic.





"This concept centers on a sleek, sleeveless 20K one-piece snowsuit paired with a cropped, high-pile faux-fur jacket, a combination that delivers both high performance on the mountain and standout style off the slopes," said Amy Larue, CMO, while talking about the new collection of the professional Ski Apparel brand. "This collection features a 2-in-1 style for slope and street, and its flagship product is our innovative one-piece ski suit that can be worn in two distinct ways," he added. According to Amy Larue, it can be worn separately, and with a detachable faux-fur jacket on top as well.

In addition, the slim-fit one-piece suit offers a streamlined silhouette and maximum mobility for skiers and snowboarders. Moreover, with its detachable faux-fur jacket, it transforms into an eye-catching outfit for a great street look. This unique combination of the two garments is practical for heat management because athletes can shed the jacket during intense runs and wear it back on when temperatures drop, achieving optimal comfort in changing conditions. Available in a wide range of size options, the collection also offers high breathability and zippered vents for airflow, preventing overheating during aggressive runs.





"Our goal was to create gear that performs impeccably on the slopes yet looks chic enough for the lounge or city streets," said Amy Larue. "This one-piece and jacket combo delivers exactly that, and it offers the versatility, technical excellence, and bold style, all in one package," he added. According to Amy Larue, it is a manifestation of high-fashion design plus pro-level performance. With premium materials and fabrics including a durable stretch blend of 80% nylon and 20% spandex, the suit literally moves with the body, ensuring maximum comfort and durability. Furthermore, this one-piece suit delivers 20K-rated water and weatherproof protection with fully seam-sealed construction and DWR coating to keep riders dry in heavy snow.





