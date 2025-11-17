CREATD INC.: Creatd, Inc. Reports Record EPS, Up 75% YoY; Net Equity Surpasses $9 Million

EPS Improvement: Earnings per share improved to $(0.13) for the three months ended September 30, 2025, up from $(0.50) for the same period last year.

: The Company expects to file a S-1 registration statement this week as part of its plan to rapidly apply for a national exchange listing. Investor Call: Creatd will host an investor update call on Monday, November 17, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Registration is available here -



NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTD) announced strong financial results for the third quarter of 2025, including significant revenue growth, lower operating expenses, and improved profitability on a per-share basis. The Company also confirmed that it expects to file an S-1 registration statement this week as it advances its uplisting strategy. The company has engaged Dawson James Securities, Inc. and Lucosky Brookman, LLP to advise and navigate its uplist process.

Revenues since the acquisition have increased to $2.3 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2025 compared to $1.2 million for the same period in 2024, a 93% improvement. The Company believes its current pace of aircraft fleet expansion positions it to generate up to $15 million in revenue next year, and deliver positive net income and earnings per share for the first time in its history. Positive earnings per share is rare for a company of Creatd's size, reflecting the high caliber of discipline in its operations and financials.

Basic and diluted loss per share improved 75% to $(0.13) and $(2.10) in three and nine months, respectively, ending September 30, 2025, compared to $(0.50) and $(8.53) over the same periods last year. Excluding stock-based compensation, the Company had a record per-share gain of $0.45 compared to a $(4.11) loss in 2024.

Creatd's balance sheet strengthened considerably during the year. Total assets exceeded $18 million at the end of Q3, compared to approximately $2 million at year-end 2024. Total liabilities declined from $12.5 million to $9.2 million during the first nine months of 2025. As of September 30, positive shareholder equity was just over $9 million, and has since risen to more than $10 million with further reductions in liabilities as of today. The Company expects this trend to continue.

A key driver of this progress has been the acquisition and integration of Flyte, the Company's air mobility and aviation technology business. Creatd manages its portfolio of investments focused on data and technology, whose operations provide insight that support the Company's broader objective to build the best publicly-traded aviation pure-play. The integration has generated greater efficiencies across technology, marketing, accounting, and compliance. This gives Flyte the foundation it needs to scale and generate increased revenues and profits. The Company expects to soon change its ticker to reflect its transformation into an aviation company.

CEO Jeremy Frommer stated:

"We delivered an epic quarter and moved from negative to nearly breakeven on an operational basis while clearing our debt and establishing a direct path back to a national exchange. Our earnings per share are now approaching positive territory, a result that reflects disciplined execution across every level of the company. I want to acknowledge the team that drove this progress and the shareholders who remained committed throughout our turnaround.

This filing marks my thirtieth quarterly report during my leadership at Creatd, and the upcoming 10-K will be my tenth PCAOB-audited annual report. Over the past decade we advanced from the Pink Sheets to the OTCQB in 2016, then to Nasdaq in 2020. With the demands Covid made on our business model, we were ultimately unable to maintain the exchange-required net equity levels, and in 2022 we returned to the OTCQB. In 2023, as we were fighting our way back, we were subject to the consequences of being engaged to a negligent and failing audit firm. My decision to terminate them, and step back down to the Pink Sheets in July 2024 was one of the most difficult ones I have ever had to make. Yet it was necessary to protect the company during a period of reparation and recovery. It was a personal and professional low point, but it became the foundation for the most focused rebuilding effort of my career, and has led to today's high point.

We meticulously completed two full years of PCAOB audits, rebuilt our balance sheet from the bottom up, restructured our operations, and reoriented the business around improving earnings per share. In September 2025 we successfully reapplied to OTCQB, and have since engaged Dawson James Securities, Inc. and Lucosky Brookman to guide our return to a national exchange where we rightfully belong.

Our strategy is clear: consolidate our strengths, focus on execution, align with partners who advance our mission, and eliminate the relationships and structures that do not. As we move toward our exchange application, we plan to avoid the traditional underwriting structures and associated toxic financing that have damaged countless small companies on their way to an uplist. We advance with a strong balance sheet, a disciplined shareholder base, and thanks to a targeted financing from long term shareholders, we have enough cash to provide us with a runway to our uplisting and well beyond.

I have been a Chairman and CEO in the small cap space for over a decade, and worked in the capital markets at large for over thirty years. At this stage in my career, my goal is to create real value for our shareholders, management team, and my family. The team that stands behind this company is the strongest I have ever worked with, and achieving this progress alongside them has been one of the highlights of my career. I am energized by the path ahead, and our shareholders should be as well."

Creatd will host an investor update call today, Monday, November 17, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss third quarter results and provide further detail on the Company's uplisting plan and aviation expansion. Investors may register for the call at the following link: https://creatd.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VOcC4tzpTmqOtoyiz70ThQ

About Creatd:

Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTD) is transitioning into the advanced air mobility sector through its Flyte subsidiary. Flyte holds an FAA Part 135 Air Carrier Certificate and is building an AI-enabled aviation platform delivering regional hops, private charter, and high-end travel experiences. For more information, visit www.creatd.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include all statements, other than statements of historical fact, regarding our current views and assumptions with respect to future events regarding our business and our expectations with respect to the completion of the offering, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering and the additional closings, the anticipated use of proceeds therefrom, and other statements that are predictive in nature. These statements can be identified often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects," and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Such factors and risks include, among others, market and other risks, that the additional closings after today may not occur if certain closing conditions are not met, and that there can be no assurance that the Company will successfully uplist to a national securities exchange. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. This press release contains forward-looking statements and is qualified in its entirety by, and should be read together with, the cautionary statements, risk factors and other disclosures contained in the Company's filings with the SEC and OTC Markets.