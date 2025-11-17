Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft Corporation Expands Unified Communications Portfolio with the Acquisition of Variphy

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2025 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Montreal-based company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Variphy, Inc. ("Variphy"), a California-based provider of Unified Communications (UC) analytics, reporting, and management solutions for platforms including Cisco, Webex, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom.

Founded in 2004 in Silicon Valley, Variphy has spent the past two decades helping organizations simplify and strengthen their communications infrastructure through powerful analytics and intuitive reporting tools. Variphy has served over 2,000 organizations, supporting more than 10 million phones and call queues and enabling users to make data-driven decisions about their UC environments.

From its beginnings as a provider of Remote Phone Control and As-Built Documentation software for Cisco CallManager, Variphy has evolved into a leading player in the UC analytics space. Its solutions include call detail record (CDR) reporting and analytics, change management, dashboards, and contact center reporting-delivering real-time visibility and actionable insights that help enterprises optimize performance, ensure compliance, and improve user experience.

"Variphy has built an exceptional platform that simplifies the complexity of unified communications analytics while maintaining a strong commitment to customer success," said Gaurav Goyal, Investment Partner, Lighthouse Software Group. "Their focus on delivering powerful, easy-to-use tools and maintaining long-term relationships with their customers perfectly aligns with Valsoft's vision of investing in mission-critical software businesses that drive measurable value and innovation."

"Joining Valsoft marks an exciting milestone for Variphy," said Layne Hoo, CEO and co-founder of Variphy. "Our mission has always been to deliver the most effective and enjoyable UC analytics experience possible. With Valsoft's support and long-term perspective, we'll be able to accelerate our innovation, expand our customer reach, and continue delivering exceptional value while preserving the culture and principles that define who we are."

"This is great news for Variphy, our customers, and partners," said Danny Tran, president and co-founder of Variphy. "We're energized by what this makes possible-continued investment in the things that matter most, including customer success, product development, and the people who make both happen."

Variphy will continue to operate autonomously, with its leadership and team remaining in place. As part of the Valsoft ecosystem, the company will join the Lighthouse Software Group, one of Valsoft's decentralized operating entities. This structure ensures Variphy benefits from shared expertise, operational resources, and a sustainable growth vision-while maintaining its focus on precision, speed, and customer satisfaction.

Valsoft was represented internally by David Felicissimo (General Counsel), Louis-Philippe Lacasse (Senior Legal Counsel), and Elisa Marcon (Senior Corporate Paralegal) and externally by RichMay P.L.C. Variphy was represented by Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP and Capstone Partners.

About Variphy

Variphy is a leading provider of unified communications analytics, reporting, and management solutions, offering seamless visibility and deep insights across Cisco CUCM, UCCX, Webex Calling, Webex Contact Center, CUBE, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom Phone. With over 20 years of experience and more than 2,000 organizations served, Variphy enables IT teams to visualize, analyze, and act on their communications data quickly and effectively.

For more information, please visit: www.variphy.com

About Valsoft

Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software businesses that provide mission-critical solutions in their respective niches. Valsoft's strategy is to invest for the long term, enabling businesses to benefit from global expertise, shared best practices, and a decentralized structure that allows them to retain their entrepreneurial spirit while achieving sustainable growth.

For more information, please visit: www.valsoftcorp.com

