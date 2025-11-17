Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2025) - Tracy Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer and Shauneen Bruder, Chair of the Board, from Canadian National Railway Company ("CN" or the "Company") (TSX: CNR), joined Robert Peterman, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market to celebrate the Company's 30th anniversary of being listed on TSX.





Thirty years ago, CN embarked on a historic journey by going public in one of the largest rail privatizations ever. That milestone marked the beginning of a new era of growth, innovation, and leadership in the rail industry. Today, CN proudly celebrates three decades of progress-connecting communities, driving economic development, and delivering sustainable transportation solutions across North America.

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it has operated since 1919.

