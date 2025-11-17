YunoJuno Secures Two Major Wins at The Contracting Awards 2025, Reinforcing Global Leadership in Contractor Management

Global leader in Freelancer Management Systems and Contractor Workforce Management recognized for international excellence and innovation at 2025 Contracting Awards.

NEW YORK and LONDON, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- YunoJuno , the innovative platform transforming how businesses compliantly source, onboard, manage and pay a global contractor workforce, has secured two major accolades at the annual Contracting Awards winning Best International Contractor Provider and Best Contractor Innovation. This double triumph solidifies YunoJuno's position as the definitive leader in contingent workforce management solutions.

The awards come at a critical time when businesses are increasingly relying on flexible, global talent to drive innovation and maintain competitive advantage. YunoJuno's comprehensive platform has distinguished itself by offering a seamless, end-to-end solution that simplifies the complex processes of finding, onboarding, classifying, and paying contractors across international borders.

"Winning two awards in one evening is an incredible validation of our team's dedication and our platform's impact," said Runar Reistrup, CEO of YunoJuno. "These recognitions underscore our commitment to revolutionizing how companies work with independent contractor talent worldwide. Our focus on providing a seamless, compliant, global contractor onboarding and management experience that helps enterprises deliver quality and agility beyond geographical boundaries has been key to this achievement."

The Best International Contractor Provider award recognizes YunoJuno's excellence in facilitating cross-border contractor engagement, while the Best Contractor Innovation award highlights the platform's AI-led technological solutions.

The judging panel specifically praised YunoJuno's:

Global footprint and scale - Operating in 165+ countries with 120,000+ pre-vetted contractors and 12,000+ companies using the platform

Industry-leading recognition - YunoJuno was recognized as a Leader in Everest Group's 2025 PEAK Matrix® Assessment, whilst being the only company in the sector to achieve profitability

AI-driven technology - AI-powered project descriptions, matching, contracting and compliance, reducing week long tasks to minutes

Intelligent matching connecting contractors with ideal opportunities globally

Game-changing global contractor compliance enabling compliant contractor engagements anywhere in the world

Seamless integrations - Powerful API suite enabling enterprises to integrate YunoJuno into existing systems (VMS, ATS, HRIS), transforming it into an extensible contractor management ecosystem

Driven by the mission to unlock the true potential of global flexible talent, YunoJuno has emerged as a pivotal player in the contractor management landscape, aligning HR, Talent, Procurement and Finance teams. The platform serves a wide range of industries, from technology and creative sectors to consulting and digital marketing, enabling enterprises to build flexible, future-fit, high-performance teams.

"This double award recognition is not just a milestone for YunoJuno, but a testament to the evolving nature of the future of work," added Joao Martires, Chief Operating Officer at YunoJuno leading global expansion. "We're witnessing a global shift towards more flexible, skills-focused, project-based contractor engagements and our platform is at the forefront of this transformation. Each award reflects a different dimension of our commitment to our clients, to innovation, and to the contractors themselves."

The awards highlight YunoJuno's significant achievements in addressing the growing challenges of international contingent workforce management. With businesses increasingly adopting remote and hybrid work models, platforms like YunoJuno are becoming essential tools for organizations looking to boost their competitive advantage and respond with agility to changing economic conditions.

The platform's success is backed by its ability to solve critical pain points for both businesses and freelancers. Companies gain access to global talent without the administrative complexities and risk, while freelancers benefit from a transparent, fair, and efficient marketplace that supports their career growth and professional development.

Looking forward, YunoJuno plans to continue investing in human-led technological innovations, expanding its global talent network, and enhancing its platform's capabilities to meet the evolving needs of the modern workforce.

About YunoJuno

YunoJuno is the leading global end-to-end contractor and Freelancer Engagement and Management System (FEMS) that helps enterprises source, onboard, manage, and pay contractor talent with complete compliance and transparency. YunoJuno's AI-powered technology streamlines the entire contractor engagement process while mitigating compliance risks, currently serving 12,000 enterprise clients and hundreds of thousands of contractors globally.

For more information, visit www.yunojuno.com .

