Founded by JL Soares (José Lemes Soares), grandson of the pioneer behind Viação Andorinha, one of Brazil's largest and most respected road transport companies, the Smith-Lemes brand blends heritage and innovation, bringing together security, technology, and discretion for international travelers visiting Brazil.

"We wanted to bring the same reliability and operational discipline that built Brazil's road transport history into a new, elevated context - one designed for executives, entrepreneurs, and international visitors who value both privacy and excellence," said JL Soares, founder and managing director of Smith-Lemes.

From National Legacy to Tailored Executive Transport

The Soares family's long-standing presence in Brazil's mobility landscape traces back to the origins of Viação Andorinha, an enterprise that helped shape intercity transportation in South America.

With this experience as a foundation, Smith-Lemes seeks to redefine urban and intercity travel through a human-centered, technology-enhanced service.

All vehicles are outfitted with refrigerated minibars, climate-controlled interiors, and integrated delivery service, enabling clients to receive items from partner restaurants or couriers without leaving the car - an innovation designed for those facing São Paulo's notorious traffic. The inclusion of satellite connectivity aims to offer seamless, high-speed internet access even in remote or congested areas, allowing passengers to stream content or manage business meetings without interruption.

Focus on Safety, Discretion, and Bilingual Excellence

Each driver undergoes defensive and evasive driving training, as well as English proficiency certification, ensuring professional communication and confidence for clients from abroad.

The company also maintains partnerships with security consultants to guarantee that vehicle routes are continuously monitored and optimized using AI-assisted systems.

Smith-Lemes positions itself as a mobility concierge, where each trip is customized according to passenger profile - whether an airport transfer, a diplomatic visit, or corporate event coverage.

A Test Phase Aimed at Refining Excellence

Initially, the company will operate with a limited fleet, focusing on high-precision service delivery before expanding its availability nationwide.

According to Soares, this early stage is not about volume but about "understanding every detail that ensures safety, punctuality, and elegance coexist seamlessly."

"We prefer to serve fewer clients perfectly than many clients inconsistently. Our goal is not scale - it's perfection," adds Soares.

Designed for International Visitors

Smith-Lemes' service is, for now, available exclusively to foreign clients visiting Brazil, particularly those seeking discreet, high-end mobility with multilingual support.

The company offers both online booking and personalized trip planning via its official website: www.smithlemes.com.

Each ride includes:

On-demand executive escort service.

Satellite internet access with unlimited data.

Complimentary minibar and refreshment service.

In-vehicle entertainment and streaming.

Emergency protocol integrated with private security networks.

A Legacy Reimagined

JL Soares' father currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Viação Andorinha, continuing the family's long-standing leadership in national transport.

Smith-Lemes represents a symbolic "return to the roots" - not by reproducing intercity bus operations, but by translating the discipline and credibility of road transport into a 21st-century executive experience.

"Our family helped move Brazil for decades. Now we want to move people differently - with silence, comfort, and intelligence," Soares concludes.

About Smith-Lemes

Smith-Lemes is a Brazilian premium executive transport service focused on luxury, security, and technology. Founded by JL Soares, the company integrates advanced vehicle safety, satellite internet, and high-end onboard experiences for international visitors seeking reliability and discretion in Brazil.

For more information, visit www.smithlemes.com.

