New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2025) - Nostra.ai, the leading Edge Intelligence platform for e-commerce brands, today announced the launch of Edge Protect, a breakthrough security and traffic-quality product designed to identify, classify, and block automated traffic at the source. With AI-generated bots, cloud-based scrapers, and AWS-hosted traffic surging across the internet, brands increasingly struggle to distinguish real shoppers from automated noise resulting in distorted metrics, wasted ad spend, compromised customer journeys, and security breaches.

"Marketers keep asking the same question: Why are my sessions spiking but conversions aren't? The answer is simple, bots," said Ray Chau, Head of Marketing at Nostra.ai. "Brands waste hours digging through channels, swapping ad creatives, and troubleshooting campaigns before realizing the traffic wasn't real customers at all. Edge Protect brings that clarity instantly so teams stop guessing and finally see what's actually happening on their site."

Over the past year, Nostra.ai has analyzed data across hundreds of e-commerce businesses and found a clear pattern: sessions concentrated in single geographic locations, repeated visits from cloud servers, and AI-driven bots mimicking human browsing patterns. These automated requests often hit a website thousands of times per day, creating noise that marketers and pixels mistake for genuine customer behavior.

To help brands understand this activity, Edge Protect provides visibility into three critical signals. A "bot" represents an automated request, which can range from beneficial crawlers like Googlebot to high-risk scrapers and malicious traffic. A "WAF event" (Web Application Firewall event) indicates a request that matches known threat patterns such as scraping, SQL-injection attempts, or other malicious behavior. And a "bot score" reflects the likelihood that a request is automated versus human, helping brands identify where sessions are artificially inflated.

Unlike traditional analytics views that simply show the problem, Edge Protect is a bot management platform designed to help users take action. The platform identifies and blocks automated traffic at the source, ensuring that merchants maintain clean and accurate data, that ad platforms retarget real customers rather than bots, and that conversion rates reflect genuine user behavior rather than inflated noise. The result is a more truthful view of performance, clearer marketing attribution, and improved decision-making across every channel.

Security is the cornerstone of the new product. As more server-side tools enter the market, many retailers have unintentionally exposed themselves to data leaks and vulnerabilities stemming from insecure scripts or malicious integrations. Nostra.ai built Edge Protect to be 100% secure from day one, ensuring that no customer is exposed, no sensitive data is stored or accessible, and no additional vulnerabilities are introduced into a merchant's environment. The solution operates at the edge, isolated from core systems, providing enterprise-grade protection without sacrificing site speed or performance.

"Brands shouldn't have to choose between performance, security, and trust," said Arthur Root, Ceo of Nostra.ai. "Edge Protect was created to give them all three."

Edge Protect is available immediately to all Nostra.ai customers. Existing users can access the Bot Activity Tab within their portal to begin monitoring automated traffic, with optional upgrades enabling full blocking capabilities.

About Nostra.ai

Nostra.ai is the Edge Intelligence platform powering high-velocity performance for modern commerce brands. Through its suite of products, including Edge Delivery Engine, Edge ID, and Edge Protect, Nostra.ai accelerates site speed, restores identity visibility, eliminates automated traffic, and improves conversion rates across the entire digital journey. Trusted globally by enterprise retailers, and high-growth DTC brands, Nostra.ai is redefining the intersection of speed, security, and intelligence for the next generation of commerce.

