17.11.2025 / 17:09 CET/CEST

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Gerresheimer AG Street: Peter-Müller-Str. 3 Postal code: 40468 City: Duesseldorf

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299006GD4UWSYZOKC28

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: BNP PARIBAS SA

City of registered office, country: PARIS, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 10 Nov 2025

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 4.21 % 1.16 % 5.37 % 34540000 Previous notification 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A0LD6E6 0 1453177 0.00 % 4.21 % Total 1453177 4.21 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Vanilla Options 21 Nov 2025 N/A 800 0.00 % Total 800 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Swap on Spot position 17 Jan 2028 Multiple Cash 19 0.00 % Swap on Spot position 15 Dec 2027 Multiple Cash 106 0.00 % Swap on Spot position 20 Nov 2028 Multiple Cash 5482 0.02 % Swap on Spot position 23 Dec 2027 Multiple Cash 8207 0.02 % Swap on Spot position 17 Apr 2026 Multiple Cash 55533 0.16 % Swap on Spot position 29 Dec 2025 Multiple Cash 237155 0.69 % Total Return Swap 29 Jan 2026 Multiple Cash 93892 0.27 % Total 400394 1.16 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) BNP PARIBAS SA % % % BNP PARIBAS Financial Markets % % % BNP PARIBAS Securities Services % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

14 Nov 2025





